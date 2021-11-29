Another 1-billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine for Africa, pledges Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to supply another 1-billion doses of vaccines to African countries, as the world’s poorest continent grapples with the emergence of a new and potentially more transmissible Covid-19 variant.

Xi said 600-million doses would be donated while the rest will be jointly produced by Chinese enterprises and African countries, without providing details. He was speaking via video at the eighth triennial Forum on China-Africa Co-operation in the Senegalese city of Diamniadio on Monday.

China has already sold 136-million vaccine doses to Africa and pledged 19-million in donations, according to the Beijing-based Bridge Consulting, which tallies deliveries through government press releases and news reports. Beijing has delivered 107-million of those doses, and another 11.6-million through the Covax initiative, the consulting firm said Monday.

Beijing will offer African financial institutions a $10bn credit line and encourage its firms to invest at least $10bn in the continent in the next three years, Xi said. It will also provide $10bn in trade financing to support African exports to China rising to $300bn over three years, and allocate $10bn of the country’s International Monetary Fund’s (IMF’s) special drawing rights — an international reserve asset — to African nations.

The two-day conference takes place as African countries are contending with the devastating fallout of the pandemic, which risks being exacerbated by the detection of the Omicron strain. China as Africa’s biggest trade partner has an important role to play in the continent’s economic recovery.

“Xi Jinping’s keynote speech focused on the most immediate concern for the continent, namely the shortage of vaccines to combat the pandemic, especially in light of the new variant,” Lina Benabdallah, assistant professor of politics and international affairs at Wake Forest University, said. His vaccines pledge was the biggest made so far to Africa, she added.

Since 2006, China had doubled its investment pledge to Africa every three years at the Focac summit, Beijing’s main vehicle for managing its relationship with the continent. That stopped in 2018 when Xi matched China’s previous pledge of $60bn, as the world’s second-largest economy came under fire for saddling developing countries with unsustainable levels of debt.