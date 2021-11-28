News

Virus variant sends Middle East stocks into nosedive after oil slumps

28 November 2021 - 17:32 Archana Narayanan
Middle East stocks slumped after news of the new Covid-19 variant broke. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Middle East stocks are taking their cue from last week’s global sell-off as the emergence of a worrying new coronavirus variant reverberates through markets, sending every big index into retreat.

Dubai’s benchmark gauge dropped the most, tumbling 4.6% at 12:54pm local time, its sharpest loss since March 2020. Saudi Arabia’s main index fell 3.2%, the most since October 2020. There were declines in Israel, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar and Abu Dhabi. Oman’s main gauge was the only one to advance.

Coming in the wake of Friday’s worldwide slump, the declines across the energy-rich markets of the Gulf threaten to undo some of the gains made in 2021 amid a flurry of initial public offerings and a rally in oil prices. Brent, the benchmark grade for more than half the world’s oil, lost almost 12% on Friday on concern the new Omicron Covid-19 variant will crimp air travel and usher in fresh lockdowns.

As governments around the world announced measures to limit the variant’s spread, Israel on Saturday banned foreigners from entering the country for two weeks, while Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates suspended flights to and from SA — where Omicron was identified — as well as other African nations.

“We are going to mimic the sell-off we have seen in the global markets today. I don’t think it’s a surprise,” Ahmed Badr, head of the Middle East and North Africa at Credit Suisse in Dubai, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.  “The question is how long” it will last and “what kind of opportunities it’s going to present in terms of buying opportunities,” he said.

Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation tonight on new Covid-19 variant

The national coronavirus command council met on Saturday to discuss the discovery of Omicron
National
4 hours ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Third quarter labour force survey and Absa PMI to take centre stage

Labour force survey to be released amid new Covid-19 variant, which has a potential to undermine SA’s economic recovery and jobs prospects
Economy
2 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Blame politicians, not scientists, for Covid-19 travel bans

SA should remain open and honest about the pandemic, though it may pay a high price for it
Opinion
3 hours ago

Australia detects cases of the new coronavirus variant as Omicron keeps spreading

Two passengers in Sydney from Southern Africa test positive, with both asymptomatic and fully vaccinated
World
4 hours ago

US imposes travel bans on Southern Africa over new variant

The World Health Organization listed the mutated virus, now named Omicron, as a “variant of concern” Friday
News
1 day ago
