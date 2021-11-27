News

Australia joins list of countries with travel restrictions against Southern Africa

27 November 2021 - 07:50 Alyssa McDonald
Australia has introduced new Covid-19 border security measures to protect against the new omicron variant. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Australia has introduced new Covid-19 border security measures to protect against the new omicron variant. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Australia has introduced new Covid-19 border security measures to protect against the new Omicron variant.

Direct flights from nine southern African countries will be suspended immediately, Health Minister Greg Hunt said in a press conference on Saturday. The countries are SA, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, the Seychelles, Malawi and Mozambique.

Returning Australian citizens and their dependents who have been in any of those countries in the past 14 days must enter supervised quarantine on arrival. Other travellers from those locations will not be allowed to enter Australia.

The travel restrictions come after the World Health Organisation said that a strain of coronavirus first detected in Southern Africa, now known as omicron, poses a threat that could confound countries’ efforts to slow the spread of Covid-19. Scientists say the variant carries a high number of mutations in its spike protein, which plays a key role in the virus’s entry into cells in the body. 

Governments from the US to Hong Kong tightened restrictions on travel from countries in Southern Africa after the discovery of the new mutation.

Hunt said that people who have arrived in Australia in the past 14 days from the nine countries under travel restrictions must get tested immediately and isolate for two weeks.

No cases of the omicron variant have been identified in Australia, Hunt said. He added that one person who recently arrived from SA and tested positive for Covid-19 is currently in quarantine in the Northern Territory, but that the strain of their infection is not known. 

“Things are still being monitored in relation to this particular variant,” said Australia’s Chief Medical Officer, Paul Kelly.

“We do not, at this point, have any clear indication that it is more severe, or any definite indication of issues in relation to the vaccine.”

The health minister said the government reserve the right” to strengthen or ease restrictions, “if the medical evidence shows that further actions are required.”

More than 70% of the eligible Australian population is fully vaccinated, according to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Government gears up for new variant as cases accelerate in Gauteng

The B.1.1.529 strain appears to be driving Gauteng’s rapid increase in cases in the past fortnight
National
1 day ago

Europe and Asia tighten borders after detection of new Covid-19 variant

Global authorities reacted with alarm on Friday to a new coronavirus variant detected in SA, with the EU and Britain among those tightening border ...
World
21 hours ago

WHO lauds SA’s speed in reporting new virus variant

The praise will come as scant consolation to those forced to cancel trips to see families over the holiday season or business owners desperate for ...
National
19 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Australia joins list of countries with travel ...
News
2.
US imposes travel bans on Southern Africa over ...
News
3.
Pandemic-favourite stocks jump after new variant ...
News
4.
Belgium detects first case of new Covid-19 ...
News
5.
Bitcoin miners look to coolant tanks to make ...
News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.