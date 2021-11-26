News

Bitcoin miners look to coolant tanks to make computers work faster

Bitcoin mining operations are made up of thousands of computers stacked on shelves in warehouses surrounded by huge fans

26 November 2021 - 17:17 Josh Saul
Immersion-cooled miners can run faster without overheating. Picture: BLOOMBERG.
Immersion-cooled miners can run faster without overheating. Picture: BLOOMBERG.

The endless competition among bitcoin miners to assemble the fastest computers has led to a surprising new tactic: installing computers inside tanks of liquid coolant.

The immersed equipment runs faster without overheating. In a business where every nanosecond of advantage counts, every major miner is piloting the technology right now, according to Nishant Sharma, founder of mining consultant BlocksBridge.

“It looks like a fish tank with machines inside it,” Sharma said in an interview on Tuesday. “Sooner or later, all big miners will be doing large-scale immersion mining.”

The trend illustrates the lengths crypto-mining companies will go to gain advantage over their competitors. Their fortunes rise and fall on being the first to solve complex calculations that underpin the bitcoin system, spurring a virtual arms race for the fastest machines.

In October, Riot Blockchain, a Nasdaq-listed mining company, said it was developing the first large-scale immersion-cooled bitcoin mine at its facility in Texas. The company said it would place 46,000 mining machines requiring 200MW of electricity into cooling liquid. Royal Dutch Shell also introduced a new immersion cooling fluid in August that can be used in crypto mining.

Bitcoin mining operations are made up of thousands of computers stacked on shelves in warehouses surrounded by huge fans. Electricity can account for about 80% of a miner’s operating cost, according to Tyler Page, the CEO of Cipher Mining Technologies.

The crypto industry has been criticised for the amount of electricity its mining operations suck up. While immersion won’t make the rigs use less power, they will probably be more profitable if they can run faster.

The push towards immersion-cooled mining has driven an increase in demand for the synthetic coolant that bathes mining rigs. 

“We’re at the limit of our ability to cool electronics with air,” David Sundin, the co-founder and chief scientist at Texas company Engineered Fluids, said in an interview on Tuesday. “Our business has increased 500% in the last six or seven months. It’s just gone through the roof.”  

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Bloomberg 

El Salvador plans world’s first Bitcoin City backed by crypto ‘volcano bonds’

Salvadoreans are sceptical about President Nayib Bukele’s love of bitcoin, and its introduction has fuelled protests
World
4 days ago

Bitcoin falls almost 20% in two weeks as crypto bulls retreat

China’s crypto crackdown and new US tax-reporting provisions that are being viewed as unfriendly to crypto investors have soured sentiment
News
1 week ago

IRS seizes $3.5bn in crypto linked to tax fraud and money laundering in 2021

The US Internal Revenue Service says it could seize  billions more in 2022 as ‘crypto is involved in a number of  crimes’
News
1 week ago

Bitcoin is more than just a bit of a con

Like the South Sea Bubble of 1720, this is another scam and we still haven’t learnt our lesson
News & Fox
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Pandemic-favourite stocks jump after new variant ...
News
2.
Belgium detects first case of new Covid-19 ...
News
3.
Bitcoin miners look to coolant tanks to make ...
News
4.
Upstart winners of Bulgarian election vow to end ...
News
5.
La Nina prompts fears of severe wildfires in ...
News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.