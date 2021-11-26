Belgium detects first case of new Covid-19 variant in Europe

Countries across Europe halted air travel from Southern Africa amid growing concern about a new, potentially riskier Covid-19 variant that originated there and has since been traced in people from Belgium to Israel.



The emergence of the mutation prompted a rapid response by governments. European Commission president Ursula Von der Leyen proposed to activate an emergency ban for air travel from Southern Africa until there’s a clearer understanding of the potential dangers. The UK followed suit, though no cases of the new variant have yet been detected in the country.

Belgium, on the other hand, confirmed one case of the new Covid-19 variant, called B.1.1529, in someone who travelled from abroad.

In Israel, an individual arriving from Malawi was also found to carry the new strain, prompting Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to say his country was “on the verge of an emergency situation.”



The new threat comes just as the latest wave of infections spirals out of control in countries from Germany to Belgium to Austria. Some parts of Europe are already back in lockdown due to a spike in cases.



In the UK, which has effectively abandoned restrictions such as mask-wearing and other social-distancing measures, health secretary Sajid Javid said the new variant poses “substantial risk” to public health, though government has no plans yet to upgrade pandemic rules.



The tightening of travel rules are a fresh blow to the airline industry, which was just starting to recover from earlier travel restrictions.



European stocks slumped on Friday, heading for their sharpest drop this year, tracking Asian stocks lower. Energy, banks and air transport led declines, with Lufthansa and IAG, the owner of British Airways, plunging.



Scientists are still trying to determine whether the new variant is more transmissible or more lethal than previous ones, but it does have the most mutations of any strain yet identified. That’s raised concerns inside SA and internationally, with authorities fearing a wave of cases that could increase pressure on already strained healthcare systems.



Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser to the UK Health Security Agency, told BBC radio the variant has about 30 mutations “that seem relevant” — double the number seen in the highly-transmissible Delta variant.



German biotech company BioNTech, which has developed one of the most widely used Covid-19 vaccines with Pfizer, has begun studying the new variant and expects the first data from laboratory tests about how it interacts with its vaccine within two weeks.



Speaking in Brussels, von der Leyen said EU contracts with vaccine manufacturers require companies to adapt the medication to new variants when necessary as they emerge.



