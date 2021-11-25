Australia deploys troops to Solomon Islands as protests spread

Australia will send soldiers and police to the Solomon Islands in a bid to help quell violent protests that have been linked to the Pacific nation’s diplomatic switch from Taiwan to China.

“Our purpose here is to provide stability and security to enable the normal constitutional processes” can proceed, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters on Thursday. About 75 members of the defence force and federal police, along with a patrol boat, will be deployed immediately to support riot control and critical infrastructure, he said.

Police used teargas and rubber bullets to disperse about 1,000 anti-China protesters who were demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare in the Solomon Islands’ capital of Honiara, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported. Buildings were stoned and a traditional leaf hut next to Parliament House was torched.

It’s been two years since the Solomon Islands — one of the biggest economies in the region — recognised China and ended formal relations with Taiwan that began in 1983. Another Pacific nation, Kiribati, quickly followed suit in the first defections from Taiwan in the region since 2004.

The large Malaita province, however, has refused to recognise China causing friction with the national government that was linked to the demonstrations, the ABC reported. Daniel Suidani, who leads Malaita, has been a vocal critic of the decision to cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan in favour of Beijing, which opened an embassy in Honiara in September 2020.