News

Australia deploys troops to Solomon Islands as protests spread

Protesters loot and damage Chinese-owned shops in the capital and march to the Chinese embassy

25 November 2021 - 19:11 Jason Scott
Protests have been linked to the Pacific nation’s diplomatic switch from Taiwan to China. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Protests have been linked to the Pacific nation’s diplomatic switch from Taiwan to China. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Australia will send soldiers and police to the Solomon Islands in a bid to help quell violent protests that have been linked to the Pacific nation’s diplomatic switch from Taiwan to China.

“Our purpose here is to provide stability and security to enable the normal constitutional processes” can proceed, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters on Thursday. About 75 members of the defence force and federal police, along with a patrol boat, will be deployed immediately to support riot control and critical infrastructure, he said. 

Police used teargas and rubber bullets to disperse about 1,000 anti-China protesters who were demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare in the Solomon Islands’ capital of Honiara, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported. Buildings were stoned and a traditional leaf hut next to Parliament House was torched.

It’s been two years since the Solomon Islands — one of the biggest economies in the region — recognised China and ended formal relations with Taiwan that began in 1983. Another Pacific nation, Kiribati, quickly followed suit in the first defections from Taiwan in the region since 2004.

The large Malaita province, however, has refused to recognise China causing friction with the national government that was linked to the demonstrations, the ABC reported. Daniel Suidani, who leads Malaita, has been a vocal critic of the decision to cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan in favour of Beijing, which opened an embassy in Honiara in September 2020.

Australia is sending troops to the Solomon Islands after antigovernment protests broke out in the capital, Honiara.

The Solomon Islands Herald reported that protesters looted and damaged shops in Honiara’s Chinatown, and marched to the Chinese embassy. A police station and parts of Honiara Senior High School were also destroyed, independent journalist Georgina Kekea reported, adding that a 36-hour lockdown has been enforced on the city in a bid to stop the riots.

“We are greatly concerned over attacks on Chinese citizens and businesses and have asked the local government to take all necessary measures to protect the safety of Chinese nationals and institutions,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a regular press briefing on Thursday in Beijing. 

“All attempts to disrupt the normal developmental relations between China and the Solomon Islands are just futile,” he said.

China’s expanding footprint in the Pacific Islands is a concern for the US and its close ally Australia. Diplomats in Washington and Canberra fear that Beijing’s end-game may be to establish a naval base that would greatly enhance its military reach towards the Americas.

Asked about whether the Solomons’ switch to recognise Beijing was a factor in Australia’s deployment, Morrison said on Thursday that “there are many different views within the Solomon Islands about those and other matters”.

“The domestic expressions about those issues are not the result of the actions, to the best of our knowledge, of any other agency outside the Solomon Islands,” Morrison said. Australia is deploying the troops as part of a treaty between the nations, he said.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Rivalry with China need not lead to cold war, says US

National security adviser downplays concerns over icy tensions in Asia Pacific region
World
2 weeks ago

Australia’s Morrison repeats call for probe of where Covid-19 came from

Australian leader's renewed call for an investigation may further damage the country's fraught relationship with China
World
4 months ago

Australia vows not to give in to Chinese pressure

PM to call for WTO reform as tensions with China rise in wake of Beijing’s imposition of tariffs totalling more than 80%
World
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Australia deploys troops to Solomon Islands as ...
News
2.
Shell sees sustainable aviation fuel taking off ...
News
3.
FOMC stresses Fed should be ready to adjust pace ...
News
4.
US jobless claims drop to lowest since 1969
News
5.
Singapore and Malaysia to reopen busy border ...
News

Related Articles

India puts off labour reform rollout

News

Protests against Covid-19 restrictions spread in Europe

World / Europe

Sudan’s military reinstates Abdalla Hamdok as civilian ruler amid protests

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.