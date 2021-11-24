Billionaires queue to buy private jets with cheap loans

Bombardier’s Global 5500 has a top speed of 956km/h and can fly nonstop from Los Angeles to Moscow. Available for about $45m, the twin-engined jet can easily touch down on tricky airfields and accommodate about a dozen passengers.

Michael Spencer, the billionaire NEX Group founder, got one this year. He is one of the lucky few to snag a new jet as private aircraft makers strain to keep up with record demand from the burgeoning ranks of the ultrarich.

“The market is in a position where it has never been before,” said Christopher Marich, cofounder of MySky, an online management platform for jet owners. “For every aircraft out there, there’s two or three buyers for popular models.”

Representatives for Spencer did not respond to requests for comment.

The hunger for pricey jets is just the latest example of the booming billionaires economy, in which demand for mansions, boats and many collectibles has surpassed pre-Covid-19 levels.

The number of superyachts sold this year to mid-October increased about 60% to 523 from the same period last year, according to research from SuperYacht Times. More than a quarter of those purchases were for new vessels.

“The world’s truly wealthy seem to be travelling again and wanting to do things,” said Paul Welch, founder of MillionPlus.com, an online marketplace for luxury property, yachts and jets. “I’ve got people buying real estate in London from Indonesia, Canada and Hong Kong.”

Few areas though are showing such strong demand as new private aircraft, driven partly by Covid-19.

Essential travel

Among those splurging are the billionaires behind London-based chemicals giant Ineos, Jim Ratcliffe, Andy Currie and John Reece. They have bought at least two Gulfstream jets and an Airbus SE helicopter between them since the start of 2020 through companies they control, regulatory filings show. The executives’ firms are now registered owners of more than a half-dozen aircraft including a new Gulfstream G600 that typically has a list price of about $55m.

An Ineos spokesperson said the closely held company’s aircraft has been vital to help senior management do essential travel during the pandemic, adding that the firm tries to conduct business virtually wherever it can.

While the pandemic itself has fuelled interest in minimal-contact travel and leisure, the main engine of the craze for extravagant toys is surging wealth. The world’s 500 richest people added $1.2-trillion to their fortunes this year to October, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires index, powered by booming stock markets and central banks flooding economies with new money.