Graft ombud to probe complaint about Eskom’s renewable energy deals

SA’s graft ombudsman will conduct a week of hearings as part of an investigation into the awarding of contracts to independent renewable power producers.

The probe was established in 2019 after a complaint by a non-governmental organisation that alleged “improper conduct and maladministration” by Eskom and the department of mineral resources & energy and Energy, the Public Prosecutor’s spokesperson Oupa Segalwe said in a post on Twitter.

The complaint alleges that Eskom’s contracts to buy electricity from independent power producers were tainted by corruption and that unidentified senior executives came under political pressure to agree to the terms. Another grievance from a whistle-blower was received during the course of the investigation.

Energy minister Gwede Mantashe will be the first to give evidence on Tuesday, Segalwe said. The hearings will continue until Friday.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Bloomberg