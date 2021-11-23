News

Graft ombud to probe complaint about Eskom’s renewable energy deals

A non-governmental organisation has alleged ‘improper conduct and maladministration’ by the state power utility and the department of mineral resources & energy

23 November 2021 - 14:45 Paul Burkhardt
SA energy minister Gwede will testify at hearings conducted by the graft ombudsman that are part of an investigation into the awarding of contracts to independent renewable power producers. Picture: BLOOMBERG
SA energy minister Gwede will testify at hearings conducted by the graft ombudsman that are part of an investigation into the awarding of contracts to independent renewable power producers. Picture: BLOOMBERG

SA’s graft ombudsman will conduct a week of hearings as part of an investigation into the awarding of contracts to independent renewable power producers.

The probe was established in 2019 after a complaint by a non-governmental organisation that alleged “improper conduct and maladministration” by Eskom and the department of mineral resources & energy and Energy, the Public Prosecutor’s spokesperson Oupa Segalwe said in a post on Twitter.

The complaint alleges that Eskom’s contracts to buy electricity from independent power producers were tainted by corruption and that unidentified senior executives came under political pressure to agree to the terms. Another grievance from a whistle-blower was received during the course of the investigation. 

Energy minister Gwede Mantashe will be the first to give evidence on Tuesday, Segalwe said. The hearings will continue until Friday. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Bloomberg

GEPF says there are problems with bonds-to-equity idea to save Eskom

Swapping debt for equity is complex, Sifiso Sibiya says, as it would need the fund to rebalance its holdings across asset classes to comply with its ...
News
1 hour ago

Eskom Pension Fund’s chief investment officer steps down

Ndabezinhle Mkhize steps down to pursue outside interests after being with the utility's pension fund since 2014
Companies
22 hours ago

TOM EATON: No need for a panic attack over the return of the pylon attack

The president has been calm and carrying on since the first weeks of the Covid-19 crisis, writes Tom Eaton
Opinion
20 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Graft ombud to probe complaint about Eskom’s ...
News
2.
Pepkor makes a bid for Tapestry Home Brands
News
3.
GEPF says there are problems with bonds-to-equity ...
News
4.
DWS greenwashing probe an increasingly murky ...
News
5.
Samsung to build chip-making plant in Texas
News

Related Articles

JURIE SWART: Uncritical support for renewables ignores social and economic logic

Opinion

TOM EATON: ANC becomes chief scapegoat herder in its theatre of blame

Opinion / Columnists

NEVA MAKGETLA: Superheroics are not the way to fix Eskom

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.