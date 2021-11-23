News

GEPF says there are problems with bonds-to-equity idea to save Eskom

Swapping debt for equity is complex, Sifiso Sibiya says, as it would need the fund to rebalance its holdings across asset classes to comply with its allocation rules

23 November 2021 - 14:03 Antony Sguazzin
The Government Employees Pension Fund says there are significant hurdles to a proposal that its bonds be converted to equity to help rescue the struggling power monopoly. Picture: BLOOMBERG
The Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF), the biggest investor in Eskom debt, said there were significant hurdles to a proposal that its bonds be converted to equity to help rescue the struggling power monopoly.

The initiative, which has been backed by the country’s biggest labour unions, was first examined by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), which manages most of the pension fund’s investments, but the GEPF has not been formally approached about a potential swap, its investment chief said.

“We have heard that narrative being spoken of but the GEPF itself has not been approached,” Sifiso Sibiya said on Tuesday. If it was, then “members interests would be borne in mind and put first in terms of expecting returns and not negatively affecting investment outcomes”.

Swapping debt for equity was a complicated proposition, he said, because it would also require the R2.09-trillion fund to rebalance its holdings across asset classes to comply with its allocation rules. 

With R82bn of Eskom bonds, the GEPF holds about a fifth of the utility provider’s debt. Eskom’s bonds provide significantly above inflation yields, with debt due in 2026 currently returning 8.94%, but the company has been struggling to cover its own running costs and interest payments and is dependent on government handouts. 

The GEPF remained concerned about the performance of state-owned companies, Sibiya said, and had not increased its exposure to Eskom.

“Currently around 90-odd percent of our Eskom debt is government guaranteed and we would wish for that to remain in place,” he said. 

Eskom cannot sell enough power to cover its costs and hasn’t properly maintained its ageing coal plants. But labour unions, key allies of the president, oppose the restructuring plans that management says are necessary. The result has been a prolonged crisis in the country’s power sector. 

In addition to the debt-for-equity swap, other proposals that have been considered include the government taking over half of Eskom’s debt. 

Eskom Pension Fund’s chief investment officer steps down

Ndabezinhle Mkhize steps down to pursue outside interests after being with the utility's pension fund since 2014
Companies
22 hours ago

TOM EATON: No need for a panic attack over the return of the pylon attack

The president has been calm and carrying on since the first weeks of the Covid-19 crisis, writes Tom Eaton
Opinion
20 hours ago

Eskom reports acts of sabotage to Hawks

CEO Andre de Ruyter says people allegedly cut the stays attached to the pylon power lines that feed electricity to the Lethabo Power Station, causing ...
National
4 days ago
