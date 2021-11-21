Anglican Church’s co-operation with miners divides faithful

Yet the church has long argued that mining, like sex, can serve either God or the devil. “We cannot simply refuse to be involved with the extractive industries purely because of past mistakes or former ways of behaving,” the church said in a 2017 encyclical. It called mining “a dangerous business, with a larger share of pain and crucifixion” but also “a way of bringing new life to areas of the world”.

The industry’s excavation of copper and lithium is essential for electrification and the fight against climate change. In an age of growing environmental awareness, mining companies certainly need open-minded allies. In a study this year, law firm White & Case found that 45% of decisionmakers in the mining and metals sector expect ESG issues to represent the largest risk to their industry.

Mining executives first suggested an industry-church partnership. In the fall of 2013, a delegation travelled to the Vatican for “days of reflection” and, the next year, to Lambeth Palace, the London residence of the archbishop of Canterbury.

Led by Mark Cutifani, CEO of Anglo American, the colloquy included Rio Tinto’s then-CEO Sam Walsh, Newmont’s then-CEO Gary Goldberg, and Australian billionaire Andrew Forrest, chair of Fortescue Metals Group. “It’s about good business,” Cutifani says of the ­initiative. “No-one ever created a 100-year company upsetting people and doing things badly.”

Terrible damage

Delegations of UK-based clergy and other religious leaders took trips, funded by the industry, to mining sites worldwide.

At times, there was a backlash from their colleagues who were closer to the ground. In Lima, Anglican, Presbyterian, Methodist, and evangelical leaders took turns to “condemn mining in all its forms”, says Daniel Finn, a US theology and economics professor who visited Peru in 2015. “Mining has done such terrible damage in Peru — polluting the water, polluting the air, abusing the people — and there was just no room for any kind of openness for whether some mining companies might be doing it differently.”

In 2017, Glencore, the Swiss commodities trading and mining giant, and other companies invited Anglican and fellow church leaders to Cerrejón, an open-pit coal mine in Colombia. Environmental justice groups complained that the trip was skewed to favour the industry, and the delegation spent little time listening to locals. Dozens signed a statement: the religious visits, “instead of acting as an instrument of transformation, may act as a sort of formal legitimation”.

Brazil’s Vale, one of the world’s largest producers of iron ore and nickel, confronted the Church of England with especially wrenching choices. Anglicans led a global campaign to improve the safety of tailings dams, or waste mounds designed to keep toxic sludge in check. In 2015 a tailings dam at a Brazil iron ore mine co-owned by Vale collapsed. The accident killed 19 people and caused enormous damage to the environment, including to downstream drinking water.

Deadlier catastrophe

Vale pledged reform, listed its ESG commitments in annual sustainability reports, and won top placement in a ranking of companies committed to human rights. The church continued to own Vale shares.

But in January 2019 a dam at a Vale iron ore mine in the town of Brumadinho, Brazil, collapsed and caused a far deadlier catastrophe. As the ground gave way, it crumbled into a churning tidal wave of poisonous waste that flattened buildings, demolished forests, and killed 270 people. Matthews was horrified, and the Church of England’s pension fund sold its Vale stock.

Another investor in Vale, the Colleges of Applied Arts & Technology Pension Plan in Canada, took a more confrontational approach. The year of the disaster, the fund filed a federal lawsuit in Brooklyn, NY. The pension plan alleged that Vale’s statements related to ESG efforts — the very kind that involved the Anglican Church — were part of a broader effort to deceive shareholders about the true nature of the company’s operations.

The complaint, which seeks class-­action status, cited internal red flags about the dam’s dangerous condition that were revealed in a government investigation. In court filings, Vale denies the allegations, saying the lawsuit oversimplifies or mischaracterises aspects of iron ore mining and tailings dams.

Separately, in February, Vale agreed to pay $7bn to the state of Minas Gerais, where the mine is located. The money will repair damage from the collapse. Vale said it took extraordinary measures to help affected communities, vigilantly mitigates risk, and is “building solid ESG practices”.

Full disclosures

The Church of England didn’t give up on working with the mining industry. Matthews teamed up with John Howchin, secretary-general of the council on ethics of the Swedish National Pension Funds, and gathered investors for another safety push, called the Investor Mining and Tailings Safety Initiative. To avoid yet another disaster, it would pressure companies to disclose for the first time the locations of their tailings dams and answer questions about their adherence to what it called a “global industry standard”.

Up to May the initiative had contacted more than 700 publicly traded mining companies, and most have made full or partial disclosures about their tailings dams. Last year the effort won “stewardship project of the year” from a UN-supported responsible investment initiative.

But two of the seven experts who developed the monitoring standard later said the results heavily favoured the industry. They published a critical book, Credibility Crisis: Brumadinho and the Politics of Mining Industry Reform. The authors, Andrew Hopkins and Deanna Kemp, Australian academics specialising in industrial safety and social justice, didn’t dismiss entirely the push for a monitoring standard or the role played by investors. But they said an industry group, the International Council on Mining & Metals, ­repeatedly — and ­successfully — pushed for lower standards, saying they wouldn’t otherwise sign on.

The mining industry “largely controlled the process” after investors established the global standard. (The mining council says expert opinions inevitably differ.)

Rodrigo Péret, a Franciscan friar from the Brumadinho region, was less measured. “The miners need this cozy relationship with the church, because resistance in the field means delays to licences,” he says. “They want to generate a favourable environment for themselves and change the narrative.”

Cutifani, Anglo American’s CEO, says such criticism is unfair. “The fact that we’re still here 10 years after we started this, and we’re still in the dialogue, and we’re still doing stuff in SA, we’re doing stuff in Peru, and we’re doing stuff in Chile, that, at least, shows that there’s a will to do better,” he says.

Matthews remains undeterred. Mining to produce the raw materials needed for a low-carbon world is essential, he says, to “human flourishing”, as well as business success. “To pretend that mining is going to go away just doesn’t sit as realistic,” he says. “The future is a future of very unusual partnerships and alliances.”

The Church of England continues to push mining companies, including Vale, to disclose information about their dams. The church hasn’t gone so far as to buy Vale shares again. Matthews is still talking with the company.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com