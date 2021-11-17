From Kyoto to Kentucky legendary whiskies are getting tweaked

In the hearts and minds of ultrapremium whisky collectors, Yamazaki 25 commands an almost religious fervour. The Japanese whisky represents a perfect storm for high-end hoarders: it is preciously allocated, matured exclusively in sherry-seasoned Spanish oak, and hails from a legendary distillery along the idyllic outskirts of Kyoto.

To tinker with this winning formula in any way would seem foolhardy, at best. Yet earlier this year, parent company Suntory announced it had done just that.

Shinji Fukuyo, the brand’s chief producer, sent shockwaves across the world of whisky by declaring that his 25-year-old single malt would begin incorporating elements of American as well as Japanese oak (mizunara). It would no longer be the same “sherry bomb” that connoisseurs lionised. The reformulated liquid would taste and even look radically different from before.

In side-by-side samplings, gone is the dominance of dark fruit, replaced with a balanced construct of sandalwood and spiced honey; the brilliant burgundy once filling the glass is supplanted by burnt amber. The new Yamazaki 25 is hitting shelves now for about $2,000 a bottle.

The official stance from Suntory is that the move has nothing to do with dwindling sherry cask stock and everything to do with aligning the expression to the style of its younger 12-year and 18-year counterparts.

“We deliberately chose to feature the depth and profound nature of the notable Japanese mizunara oak,” Fukuyo said in the July press release. “For in its meticulous balance with the American and Spanish oak, Yamazaki’s signature multilayered taste profile and complex aroma is accentuated.”