Chinese entrepreneurs are bouncing back from crackdown, executive says

Gary Rieschel believes Beijing’s bid to break up monopolies is likely to benefit the tech sector in the long term

17 November 2021 - 15:40 Yoolim Lee and Shery Ahn
Gary Rieschel, founding managing partner of Qiming Venture Partners. Picture: BLOOMBERG
China’s technology industry is already recovering from Beijing’s sweeping crackdown, with founders and investors adjusting to the new reality, according to one prominent venture capital investor.

“The Chinese entrepreneurs, they have a ‘You can’t kill me attitude’ towards the government, and towards anybody,” said Gary Rieschel, founding managing partner of Qiming Venture Partners, in an interview at Bloomberg’s New Economy Forum in Singapore. “They’re fiercely competitive, the energy is phenomenal. All you can do is pick the best entrepreneurs.”

President Xi Jinping’s administration kicked off a broad crackdown on the industry last year, first targeting the e-commerce empire of Alibaba Group Holding and then expanding to giants such as Tencent Holdings. Beijing pursued tech monopolies that exert broad power over their sectors but it also set social priorities, including the elimination of for-profit online tutoring and the reduction of game time for minors to three hours a week.

Investors did briefly curtail their bets on technology companies after the crackdown, but they have since recovered, Rieschel said.

“The Chinese government now has made it very clear there are some things you don’t want to invest in, because you don’t want to have the questions about dual-use technology, you don’t want to have the pressure from the US and from China for different reasons,” he said. “It certainly has guided the investments to areas that we feel are safe.”

Overall, he said Beijing’s crackdown is likely to have long-term benefits for the sector because it will loosen the hold of giants such as Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu and JD.com.

“The regulatory changes have largely been positive for the start-up infrastructure,” he said. “Effectively, Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu, JD.com had created monopolies. So the fact that the government intervened to break some of that apart is over time going to be good for those companies.”

Governments worldwide are wrestling with the extensive power of technology giants, he said. In the US, for example, Apple, Amazon.com and Meta Platforms’ Facebook have all drawn scrutiny.

“At the government level, none of the systems in the world — whether it’s the US, China, Singapore, it doesn’t matter — none of our systems are prepared to deal with the tsunami of technology coming at them,” Rieschel said. “It’s a hard thing for humans to think about restructuring entire systems, but that’s what it’s going to take to get through the next 10 or 20 years, and I think there’s going to be a lot of anxiety about that across the world.”

Though Chinese entrepreneurs may have found their footing, he thinks the Beijing government will be “nervous” in 2022. “Forget what you thought you knew,” he said of the changes ahead.

Bloomberg News. For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com.

Video dialogue to set terms for future US-China competition

President Joe Biden will tell Xi Jinping that China must ‘play by the rules of the road’ like a responsible nation, a senior US official says
World
2 days ago

Evergrande chief Hui Ka Yan ‘should be selling his things’ to pay debt

China has allegedly told the Evergrande chair to use some of his personal wealth to help pay bondholders
Companies
1 day ago

Bullish China data boosts world stocks towards recent record highs

Annual growth in Chinese retail sales and industrial output beat forecasts, easing worries about a slowdown in the world’s No.2 economy
Markets
2 days ago
