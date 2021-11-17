News

Barclays shareholders outraged about Jes Staley’s exit package

The CEO stepped down earlier in November amid a probe into whether he mischaracterised his relationship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein

17 November 2021 - 17:03 Tom Metcalf and Stefania Spezzati
Former Barclays CEO Jes Staley. Picture: BLOOMBERG.
Former Barclays CEO Jes Staley. Picture: BLOOMBERG.

Several of Barclays’ top shareholders have raised concern about the terms of Jes Staley’s departure, as the fallout from his abrupt resignation continues to spread.

The bank said in a statement on November 1 that its former CEO would continue to receive his salary of £2.4m, a £120,000 pension allowance and other benefits to the end of October 2022. The executive’s repatriation costs to the US are also eligible to be covered.

Several shareholders have expressed their unease with those plans to the Investor Forum, a lobbying group that represents institutional investors in UK-listed companies, according to a person familiar with the matter. The complaints come as new CEO CS Venkatakrishnan prepares to meet investors later in November.

Spokespeople for Barclays and the Investor Forum, whose members include BlackRock and Abrdn,  declined to comment. 

Staley stepped down earlier in November amid a regulatory probe into whether he mischaracterised his relationship with the financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. A spokesperson for Staley has said that “he intends to contest the initial findings” of the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulatory Authority investigation.

That formal outcome of that probe is likely to still be months away, people familiar with the matter have said. 

The Financial Times reported the news earlier.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Bloomberg

Barclays names Paul Compton as new head of investment bank

New CEO Venkatakrishnan reshuffles some of the British bank’s key leadership roles
Companies
1 week ago

KHAYA SITHOLE: In banking the slightest whiff of scandal can lead to ruin

Record of resignations shows that highly regulated sector does not tolerate misbehaviour
Opinion
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Barclays shareholders outraged about Jes Staley’s ...
News
2.
India moves to relieve smog-choked Delhi
News
3.
Musk on his way to offloading 10% of his Tesla ...
News
4.
Indian regulator aims to tighten listing rules ...
News
5.
Chinese entrepreneurs are bouncing back from ...
News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.