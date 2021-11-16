News

Shoprite investors resist Wiese bid to retain board seat

Almost half of ordinary shareholders oppose former chair Christo Wiese’s re-election at AGM

16 November 2021 - 16:27 Janice Kew
Christo Wiese. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Christo Wiese. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

Christo Wiese, the former chair of Shoprite and its largest individual shareholder, met opposition from other investors in his efforts to retain his board seat at Africa’s biggest grocer.

Almost half of ordinary shareholders voted against Wiese’s re-election at the Cape Town-based company’s annual general meeting on Monday. The motion was brought because of a legally required rotation period.

Wiese, 80, ended his three-decade reign as the chair a year ago after a majority of ordinary shareholders voted against his re-election. 

Shareholders also objected to Shoprite’s pay policies on Monday, with 41% of ordinary shareholders voting against the remuneration plans. That’s the second consecutive year they’ve protested in this way and comes even after Shoprite proactively invited shareholders to talk to the board before the meeting. Chair Wendy Lucas-Bull said the company will offer further engagement on this issue.  

The shares extended gains, adding 1.4% to R200.51 as of 9.15am on the JSE. That’s the highest intraday level price since December 2018. The stock rallied 6.9% on Monday after Shoprite said sales in its core SA supermarkets rose almost 12% in the first quarter through September.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Shoprite jumps as market share gains help offset pain of civil unrest

Group sales were up almost double digits in quarter to end-September, but 47 stores remain closed
Companies
1 day ago

Wiese may collect R342m windfall in record Shoprite dividend

SA’s largest supermarket chain will pay its highest-ever monetary dividend
Companies
2 months ago

GUGU LOURIE: Shoprite makes furtive moves into digital banking

The retailer has linked its Xtra Savings rewards programme to its Money Market offering
Opinion
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Shoprite investors resist Wiese bid to retain ...
News
2.
Prince Andrew linked to £1.5m payment by UK ...
News
3.
Covid-19 unvaccinated in Germany may soon face ...
News
4.
Filipino plans Southeast Asia’s biggest solar farm
News
5.
Suspending Brexit deal over Northern Ireland ...
News

Related Articles

MILLS SOKO: What it will take to foster a heightened ethical corporate milieu

Life

Extension by Reserve Bank lifts Steinhoff’s settlement prospects

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Christo Wiese adds his backing to Steinhoff settlement offer

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.