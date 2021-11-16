Shoprite investors resist Wiese bid to retain board seat

Christo Wiese, the former chair of Shoprite and its largest individual shareholder, met opposition from other investors in his efforts to retain his board seat at Africa’s biggest grocer.

Almost half of ordinary shareholders voted against Wiese’s re-election at the Cape Town-based company’s annual general meeting on Monday. The motion was brought because of a legally required rotation period.

Wiese, 80, ended his three-decade reign as the chair a year ago after a majority of ordinary shareholders voted against his re-election.

Shareholders also objected to Shoprite’s pay policies on Monday, with 41% of ordinary shareholders voting against the remuneration plans. That’s the second consecutive year they’ve protested in this way and comes even after Shoprite proactively invited shareholders to talk to the board before the meeting. Chair Wendy Lucas-Bull said the company will offer further engagement on this issue.

The shares extended gains, adding 1.4% to R200.51 as of 9.15am on the JSE. That’s the highest intraday level price since December 2018. The stock rallied 6.9% on Monday after Shoprite said sales in its core SA supermarkets rose almost 12% in the first quarter through September.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com