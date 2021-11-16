News

Hong Kong may tighten curbs for flight crews

16 November 2021 - 08:08 Peter Vercoe
Hong Kong CEO Carrie Lam. Picture: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU
Hong Kong CEO Carrie Lam. Picture: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

Hong Kong will consider imposing tighter restrictions on aircrew, CEO Carrie Lam says, as the city prioritises its Covid-zero policy in a bid to reopen the border with mainland China.  

Hong Kong flight crews already face some of the most onerous restrictions in the world, with Cathay Pacific Airways saying any crew members who stayed in Frankfurt this month will be quarantined for 21 days after three pilots tested positive for Covid-19.  

“We have told airlines that it is very concerning and our overall anti-epidemic effort is affected if these cases emerge again,” Lam said on Tuesday. “For now, I think the measures taken by the government and the airlines are appropriate. We will monitor the situation and will resort to stricter measures if necessary that may affect Hong Kong’s daily operation and economy.”

The latest cases will not affect talks with China to open quarantine-free travel, she said. The government has asked flight crew to reduce their activity after returning home. 

The Sing Tao newspaper reported earlier that the government is planning to require all returning aircrew to undergo two weeks of home quarantine. 

Cathay has also tightened crew restrictions, including limiting them to two hours outdoors for essential activities in the first three days after their return, and daily rapid antigen tests for the first week, in addition to post-arrival PCR test requirements. The carrier is urging crew to get a third vaccine shot as soon as possible.  

Hong Kong, the world’s busiest airport for international cargo, is stepping up measures to try to contain the spread of the virus as part of its push to reopen its border with mainland China, which Lam has said comes above everything else.

Cathay last week said that a possible move by Hong Kong to reduce quarantine exemptions for crew operating cargo flights could reduce the number of available employees and disrupt the supply of goods moving in and out of the city. 

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Hong Kong jails man for using banned slogan

Accused expresses no regret about his fight for ‘justice and democracy’ after receiving a more than five year prison sentence
News
4 days ago

New airline takes on Cathay Pacific in Hong Kong

Greater Bay Airlines plans to fly to 104 destinations in mainland China and Asia
Companies
4 weeks ago

Carrie Lam on Hong Kong’s Covid-zero stance

Lam’s government has implemented a strict “Covid Zero” policy in order to reopen the border with China
World
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Apple must be stopped, says Epic Games CEO
News
2.
Hong Kong may tighten curbs for flight crews
News
3.
Biden and Xi focus on need for co-operation
News
4.
Oatly cuts sales forecast over supply chain ...
News
5.
Nigeria inflation slows ahead of central bank ...
News

Related Articles

Hong Kong rejects banks’ call to discard zero-Covid

World / Asia

Hong Kong’s land reform unlikely to cool housing market

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.