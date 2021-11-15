News

Oatly cuts sales forecast over supply chain shortages

Shares of newly listed vegan food and drink maker plunge 20% on lower sales expectation

15 November 2021 - 19:43 Richard Clough
Picture: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

Oatly Group   tumbled after the newly public maker of vegan food and drink cut its sales expectation for the year, citing supply chain shortages and pandemic-related obstacles that are weighing on growth.

Revenue will exceed $635m in 2021, Oatly said on Monday in a statement as it reported third-quarter earnings, a reduction from its prior forecast of above $690m. Analysts had expected about $694m, according to the average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Oatly, which went public in May, said it struggled with pandemic restrictions in Asia and challenges to scale up production in the US. In the Europe-Middle East-Africa region, “the pace at which we expected to increase revenue in new and existing retailers and to open new markets is slower than we anticipated as we navigate a dynamic Covid operating environment.”

The issues underscore the concerns for plant-based food companies as they try to build upon the recent surge in consumer demand at a time of widespread production challenges for the food industry. Manufacturers are grappling with issues from rising costs to labour shortages.

Oatly’s US shares plunged 20% to $9.44 in New York. The stock is trading well below its $17 IPO price.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Sweden leads the way in Europe with a surge in listings

Sweden has almost 1,000 listed companies, with 83 going public in Stockholm in 2021
Companies
2 months ago

Oatly sees revenue surging as demand for vegan milk alternatives grows

Newly public Swedish company has ridden a wave of interest in plant-based food in recent years led by millennials and Gen Z consumers
Companies
2 months ago

From faux meat to faux fish: the next frontier

Fears of overfishing, heavy-metal consumption and microplastics are priming the switch to go fishless
Life
3 months ago
