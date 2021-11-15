Drones to ferry Pfizer’s vaccine to remote villages in Africa

Caroline Roan, Pfizer’s chief sustainability officer and senior vice-president of global health and social impact, said that the work to bring the vaccine to remote areas is just the beginning. They have looped Moderna’s doses into the programme, and already Zipline has delivered 20,000 mRNA vaccines — a milestone in overcoming the vaccines’ storage needs. The companies plan to replicate the drone delivery project in other countries with challenges navigating the shot’s cold-chain requirements. Zipline’s next target is Nigeria, which has additional distribution hurdles.

“In the northern part of the country, access problems are compounded by bandits, terrorists and Boko Haram,” a group fighting to overthrow the government and replace it with an Islamic state, Marfo said. “Even in places where the road isn’t that bad, it’s just unsafe to travel.”

Drones should become a more commonly used tool for healthcare in conflict zones, he said.

Here’s how the process works: Pfizer-BioNTech shots are transported from their plant in Kalamazoo, Michigan to Ghana’s capital of Accra in thermal shippers that can maintain temperatures from negative 90°C-60°C. Upon arrival at Kotoka International Airport, the vaccines are transported in vans to Zipline’s four distribution centres around the country.

“We’ve always wanted to use technology as a leapfrog to ensure that all communities in the world have access to quality healthcare,” Roan said. “Drone deliveries are truly the next frontier in how we think about getting out to the communities that have been left behind.”

There, they are moved to freezers before thawing and storage in standard refrigerators. Once thawed, the shots can be kept for as long as a month at 2°C-8°C. Insulation and packing inside the drones can keep cargo at that temperature for at least four hours and prevent the vials from breaking when they land. Zipline conducted test-runs with the vaccine partners throughout the summer to make sure the shots arrived safe and sound.

Pfizer’s collaboration with Zipline dates back to before the pandemic, when the companies began working together in 2019 to bring essential medicines to hard-to reach communities. Roan sees the relationship continuing long into the future.

“Pardon the pun,” she said, “but I think the sky is the limit.”

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com