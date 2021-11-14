Boris Johnson calls COP26 deal pivotal in fight to stop global warming

The Glasgow Climate Pact puts the world, barely, on a path to limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5°C from pre-industrial times — the goal of the Paris Agreement and the level scientists say is needed to avoid catastrophic warming.

“This is the beginning of that 10-year sprint,” said John Kerry, the US climate envoy. “We are in fact closer than we have ever been before to avoiding climate chaos and securing cleaner air, safer water and a healthier planet.”

The accord came despite the last-minute objections from China and India, two of the world’s largest emitters, behind the watered down language on coal.

The Glasgow agreement was a more ambitious deal than many veteran COP observers had expected, with the coal commitment in particular held up as an important breakthrough.

But it rests on the huge assumption that the biggest polluters — especially China, the US and India — will follow through on their promises to zero out their emissions over the next decades. Reaching carbon neutrality will require trillions of dollars of investment in clean energy and stronger restrictions on fossil-fuel activities including combustion engine cars and polluting factories.

The accord was also criticised for not doing enough to raise financial support from rich countries to help developing nations transition to clean energy and prepare for more extreme weather. They also warned that concessions on carbon market rules could set back efforts to cut emissions of planet-warming greenhouse gases.

UN climate agreements are, by their nature, messy compromises as they have to balance out the competing interests of more than 190 countries. In the final hours, countries including low-lying island nations like Maldives and carbon powers like the US complained that it didn’t go far enough.

Delegates also expressed anger that India was allowed to alter the final draft. While the South Asian nation took the fall for watering down the text, its public objection concealed the role of China and even the US in the weakened outcome, according to people familiar with the discussions.

While that may seem like a small tweak, European countries warned that it would make it harder to meet the 1.5°C limit. “The longer you take to get rid of coal, the more burden you put on the natural environment,” said Frans Timmermans, the EU’s climate chief. “The more burden you put on your economy because coal is simply not a smart economic proposition either.”

Many were unhappy with the final text. But eventually countries agreed to a compromise as the clock ticked down and protesters outside the venue demanded they take action to stem warming that’s already led to floods, heatwaves and rising sea levels.

There was particular pressure to reach an agreement on carbon market rules as the private market outside the UN’s control booms, fuelling worries about free-for-all trading that could facilitate greenwashing. Demand is forecast to grow to $100bn by the end of the decade as more companies set net-zero goals, but its effectiveness as a climate solution hinges on setting high standards.