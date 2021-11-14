News

Boeing seeks specialist partners to convert passenger jets for cargo

Planemaker’s move prompted by soaring demand

14 November 2021 - 20:08 Siddharth Philip
A Boeing 777 reaches the end of a production line at the company's facility in Everett, Washington. Picture: BLOOMBERG
A Boeing 777 reaches the end of a production line at the company's facility in Everett, Washington. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Boeing may partner specialists including Israel Aerospace Industries and Mammoth Freighters to convert its passenger jets for cargo use to keep up with soaring demand for those planes.

The plane maker plans to follow an asset-light model for freighter conversion programmes and does not plan to do the programme on its own, Boeing Global Services president and CEO Ted Colbert said on the sidelines of a press conference in Dubai. 

Air freight has been a rare bright spot for global aviation as online purchases soar and shipping rates rise. With airlines looking to retire older aircraft and replace them with newer, more fuel-efficient models, freighter conversions could give older aircraft a new lease of life. 

Boeing has forecast demand for 2,610 wide-body freighters by 2040, with 1,720 of them being conversions from older passenger aircraft, and the rest new production. While the company builds a freighter version of the 777 from new, that model is based on the smaller 777-200 model. 

Earlier this year, IAI said it had begun work on the conversion of its first 777-300ER.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

India lifts ban on flights by Boeing’s 737 Max planes

China is the only major market that still prohibits the use of the type of plane that killed 346 people in two crashes
Companies
2 months ago

Boeing posts first profit in about two years

With its business stabilising, Boeing has halted job cuts well short of earlier plans to eliminate nearly 20% of its staff, CEO Dave Calhoun
Companies
3 months ago

Airbus shares soar after almost 300 jets delivered in half-year

Deliveries rose 52% in the first six months from 196 at the midpoint of 2020 and compare with a total of 389 in the first half of 2019
Companies
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Boeing seeks specialist partners to convert ...
News
2.
Airbus upbeat as aircraft sales forecast to soar
News
3.
Adam Smith’s ‘Wealth of Nations’ updated for ...
News
4.
Alibaba posts record sales on Singles’ Day
News
5.
EU is out to prove saving the planet doesn’t have ...
News

Related Articles

Airbus upbeat as aircraft sales forecast to soar

News

737 Max lawsuit over safety nears deal, sources say

Companies

Boeing’s 737 Max crisis was not one man’s fault

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.