Alibaba posts record sales on Singles’ Day
China’s largest e-commerce company cashes in on its version of Black Friday
14 November 2021 - 07:50
Alibaba’s Singles’ Day shopping festival posted record sales of 540.3bn yuan (about R1.3-trillion), offering China’s largest e-commerce company a much-needed boost after a year of heightened regulatory scrutiny.
Sales at the end of Thursday eclipsed the 498.2bn yuan official tally for 2020...
