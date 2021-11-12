News

Old Mutual makes Covid-19 vaccine mandatory for SA workers

From January, staff will have to submit proof of their vaccination status to the insurance company

12 November 2021 - 17:48 Gordon Bell
Old Mutual. Picture: SUPPLIED
Old Mutual. Picture: SUPPLIED

Old Mutual will make it mandatory for all its employees in SA to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

“Vaccinations are proving to be the key to unlocking economic activity, returning life to a more normal rhythm, preventing severe illness and death, decreasing transmission rates, as well as reducing the emergence of new variants of the disease,” CEO Iain Williamson said in an emailed statement on Friday.

The policy will come into effect from January and staff will be required to submit proof of their vaccination status to the insurance company.

