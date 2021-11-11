News

Pen gun owned by Oliver Tambo set for NFT sale

11 November 2021 - 05:05 Prinesha Naidoo
The spy pen gun is due to be auctioned at a live NFT auction on November 11 in Cape Town. Picture: SUPPLIED
The spy pen gun is due to be auctioned at a live NFT auction on November 11 in Cape Town. Picture: SUPPLIED

A pen gun owned by late South African freedom fighter Oliver Tambo is to be auctioned as a non-fungible token to raise funds for a heritage site that documents the nation’s struggle for democracy. 

Tambo led the ANC for almost a quarter century from 1967, during which he lived in exile and the party was outlawed for opposing SA’s whites-only apartheid government. He earlier helped found the ANC Youth League with Nelson Mandela and others, and helped co-ordinate the party’s guerrilla campaigns. 

The pen gun is thought to have been given to Tambo by East Germany in the mid-1980s and was possibly developed by its secret police, commonly known as the Stasi, according to research by Liliesleaf, a South African heritage body.

“Though the pen gun could not kill, it would badly injure a would-be assassin,” said Virtual Nation Builders, a blockchain company that tokenised the weapon. 

The NFT is to be auctioned with a starting price of $5,000, South African NFT exchange Momint’s website shows. Proceeds from the sale will go towards trying to reopen the Liliesleaf Heritage Site. 

NFTs have soared in popularity in recent months, with caricatures of monkeys and lions commanding prices in the millions of dollars. Sports clubs, prestige vehicle manufacturers, and even pop stars are among those getting into the nascent trading business, which uses blockchain technology to authenticate unique ownership tokens attached to otherwise easily reproducible digital goods.

Music, photography and digital art are among the popularly traded genres of NFTs.

Bloomberg

Artists, comic-book publishers and non-fungible tokens

Artists were told by the two publishers the sale of NFTs of the comic book companies’ characters should be put on hold
Companies
2 months ago

Would you pay R7.5m for a picture of a rock NFT?

Non-fungible tokens are an innovation that might be even more important than the cryptocurrencies they are based on — but not like this
Life
2 months ago

Facebook looks to add NFTs to crypto wallet

When the company launches its Novi digital wallet, it hopes to make nonfungible tokens part of the package
Life
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Pen gun owned by Oliver Tambo set for NFT sale
News
2.
McKinsey partner charged with insider trading on ...
News
3.
Czech tycoon pays £150m for slice of West Ham
News
4.
India’s Falguni Nayar worth almost $7bn as shares ...
News
5.
All eyes on Musk as he mulls over selling Tesla ...
News

Related Articles

Oxford scientists find gene that doubles risk of dying from Covid-19

News

Wanted Online: Never been a more affordable time for a big-five adventure

Life

Aston Martin's third-quarter sales double

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.