News

ArcelorMittal raises buybacks by another $1bn as profit soars

The world’s largest steelmaker posts a sixfold rise in Q3 profit, but expects demand from China to slow

11 November 2021 - 18:03 Marine Strauss
A worker walks by steel rolls at the ArcelorMittal steel plant in Sestao, Spain, on November 12 2018. Picture: REUTERS/VINCENT WEST
A worker walks by steel rolls at the ArcelorMittal steel plant in Sestao, Spain, on November 12 2018. Picture: REUTERS/VINCENT WEST

Brussels — ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, said on Thursday it was increasing its share buyback programme by another $1bn after reporting its strongest quarter in more than a decade.

The uplift brings the capital returns announced by the company since September 2020 to $6bn. There is now $1.8bn outstanding on its buyback programme. ArcelorMittal said it expects global steel demand to grow by between 12% and 13% in 2021 excluding China, where real demand has weakened.

It now expects a slight contraction in Chinese steel demand in 2021, citing the country’s real estate sector.

Shares were up 3.93% to €28.43 on Thursday.

Third-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda), the figure most watched by the market, showed about a sixfold increase from the same period in 2020 at $6.06bn

That was slightly below the average forecast of $6.15bn returned by a company poll.

“Our third-quarter results were supported by the continuing strong price environment, resulting in the highest net income and lowest net debt since 2008,” CEO Aditya Mittal said in a statement.

It was the strongest quarter since 2008 and up 19.9% from the previous three-month period, the company added.

“This was on the back of strong steel price increases and steel spreads, offset by 9% lower volumes due to a combination of automotive order cancellations, shipment delays and production curtailments given higher energy prices,” ING analyst Stijn Demeester wrote in a note.

The group said net debt declined to $3.9bn, the lowest since 2006 and down from $5bn at the end of the previous quarter. 

Reuters

JONATHAN KATZENELLENBOGEN: Steel industry is buckling under skewed labour and tariff structures

Smaller businesses are getting pushed to the wall by violence and threats, writes Jonathan Katzenellenbogen
Opinion
3 weeks ago

LUDOVICO SANGES: End import duties on hot rolled coil to be beneficiated for local market

The imported hot rolled coil Duferco undertakes should be more than enough to qualify as localisation
Opinion
1 month ago

WATCH: ArcelorMittal SA returns to profit

ArcelorMittal SA CEO Kobus Verster talks to Business Day TV about the company’s interim results
Companies
3 months ago

ArcelorMittal SA back in the black with stellar results

Amsa CEO thinks the business is now at a point where it is sustainable
Companies
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Indonesia’s influential religious council bans ...
News
2.
ArcelorMittal raises buybacks by another $1bn as ...
News
3.
Climate change will boost inequality — so may the ...
News
4.
Beyond Meat falls sharply on tepid sales outlook
News
5.
City of London said yes to a gherkin but drew the ...
News

Related Articles

Western Cape challenges ban on cement imports over ‘lack of consultation’

National

CHRIS GILMOUR: All in place for Afrimat’s sustained future growth

Opinion / Columnists

WATCH: Metals industry strike and load-shedding weigh on PMI

Companies

Evergrande founder Hui a conspicuous consumer

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.