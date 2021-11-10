Vloggers to become floggers on YouTube

Every day, millions of viewers come to YouTube to research the latest gadgets and beauty products that the site’s creators promote. Most of them then leave to make a purchase — often on Amazon.com.

YouTube wants in on the action.

“We’re making their jobs harder,” David Katz, YouTube’s vice-president for shopping, said. “YouTube has an enormous shopping opportunity.”

Starting next week, YouTube will host a weeklong livestreaming event, called Holiday Stream and Shop, where select social media stars will sell their own merchandise and brand-name products directly on the platform. In the coming weeks, some YouTubers will be able to hawk goods from their videos, a concept known as shoppable video. It’s all part of the company’s biggest push yet to become a shopping destination.

YouTube, part of Alphabet’s Google, has toyed with this idea for years, but its plans accelerated when the pandemic created a surge in e-commerce. The company also faces new competition in luring advertising dollars — its core business — from the likes of Amazon, which is quickly growing its advertising unit.

In 2020, YouTube began asking creators to track the items they featured in footage in an initial step to build buying features directly inside videos. Earlier in 2021, YouTube hired Katz, an e-commerce veteran, and Bridget Dolan, an executive with beauty chain Sephora, to lead a new division focused on shopping.