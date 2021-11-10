India’s Falguni Nayar worth almost $7bn as shares nearly double on IPO

Falguni Nayar’s beauty start-up has jolted her to the ranks of the world’s richest.

Nayar, who owns about half of Nykaa, is now worth almost $7bn as shares of the firm nearly doubled on their trading debut Wednesday. She’s become India’s wealthiest self-made female billionaire, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, Nykaa’s parent entity, is India’s first woman-led unicorn to hit the stock exchange. It priced its initial public offering at the top end of a marketed range, raising 53.5-billion rupees ($722m). The stock was up 96% in Mumbai.

“We have built the company for multiyear growth to address a very large beauty and fashion e-commerce market in India,” Nayar said in a conversation after markets closed on the day of Nykaa’s trading debut. “The size of the prize doesn’t really matter. Being rewarded for doing what I love doing is the key. Share prices are the bonus.”

Nayar, who formerly led a top Indian investment bank, founded Nykaa in 2012 just months before turning 50. Back then, most Indian women bought makeup and hair-care products at neighbourhood mom-and-pop stores where the selection was scanty and trials unheard of.

The start-up has since grown into the country’s leading beauty retailer, buoying online sales with demo videos by glamorous Bollywood actors and celebrities and more than 70 brick-and-mortar stores. Nykaa, derived from the Sanskrit word for heroine, sells items including exfoliation creams, bridal makeup essentials and hundreds of shades of lipstick, foundation and nail colour to suit Indian skin tones, skin types and local weather.

The firm is now a profitable company, a rarity among the internet start-ups making a debut in the public markets. Its sales surged 35% to $330m in the year ended in March, according to a filing.

Nayar owns her company stake through two family trusts and seven other promoter entities. Her Ivy League-educated daughter and son, who run different Nykaa units, are among the promoters.

“I hope more women like me dare to dream for themselves,” she said. “Women need to allow the spotlight of their lives to be on themselves.”

While Nayar is India’s richest self-made female billionaire, Savitri Jindal, who controls the OP Jindal Group conglomerate founded by her late husband, is the nation’s wealthiest woman. Her fortune is valued at $12.9bn, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a ranking of the world’s 500 richest people.

Nykaa’s IPO is one of the many consumer internet companies making its debut this year amid a soaring stock market. Paytm, India’s leading digital payments firm backed by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway and Masayoshi Son’s SoftBank Group Corp. closes for subscription on Wednesday. One97 Communications, its operator, is vying for a $2.5bn listing, the nation’s biggest.

While Nykaa has changed Indians’ outlook from making do with just a lipstick and kajal eyeliner, “we have a long way to go,” Nayar told Bloomberg ahead of the IPO. Women — and even men — in the country of 1.3-billion people are just beginning to open their wallets to splurge on makeup and grooming products.

