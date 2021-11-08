Test results open door to new chapter for oral Covid drug

The new Covid drugs are intended for patients who are early on in their illness and not yet in the hospital. They work by stopping enzymes involved in the coronavirus’ process of replicating and spreading. (Molnupiravir is being developed by Merck in partnership with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. It was shown in a late-stage study to cut the risk of hospitalisation or death by about 50% in high-risk patients.)

If the drugs are authorised by regulators, they are likely to overtake available antibody treatments because it is much easier to take a pill than to get an infusion, experts said.

“We have an overwhelming toolbox right now to combat Covid. And this is a phenomenal result. This exceeded any reasonable expectation,” said Scott Gottlieb, a former US Food and Drug Administration commissioner and a Pfizer board member, speaking about Pfizer’s results on CNBC. He said the end of the US pandemic is “in sight right now”.

Yet only limited data on the drugs have so far been shared from trials, and through press releases, not from the more in-depth journal publications that scientists and doctors typically rely on to vet treatment options. That leaves some questions about drug safety that will need to be addressed in the regulatory review process. Additional research on combining antivirals is likely to be needed so doctors know how to best deploy the treatments.

One pill may be preferred over another for certain patients, or two antivirals might be combined in certain scenarios such as for high-risk, very ill patients, said Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease doctor and senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Centre for Health Security. Doctors may also end up combining an antiviral with an antibody treatment for some patients, he said.

“What we’ll need to see is a lot of clinical guidance, and a lot of clinical data,” he said.