News

Nigerian banks surge ahead of African and European peers in women CEO stakes

The gender now makes up almost one-third of the top executives of the country’s commercial financial institutions

08 November 2021 - 10:58 Emele Onu
Picture: 123RF/FLYNT
Picture: 123RF/FLYNT

Tomi Somefun still recalls the shock in 2015 when she was summoned to meet the board of Unity Bank and offered the position of CEO.

That made her the only female CEO of a Nigeria-based lender — the second woman to occupy the top position. But she is no longer an outlier. Women now make up almost one-third of the CEOs of Nigeria’s commercial banks, well ahead of African peers and western financial hubs such as Britain, France and Germany.

“My appointment kind of went against the grain and that created a new dimension in the mix,” Somefun said by email about her first day in office. “I did not anticipate the turn of events.”

For an economy just emerging from its second recession in four years, at stake is a potential catalyst for growth in the years to come. Achieving full gender equity in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, could bolster its GDP by $229bn, or 23%, by 2025, according to a 2019 report by McKinsey Global Institute and the Council on Foreign Relations.

Even with the emergence of female bank CEOs, the spotlight in Nigeria remains on the need to expand the lenders’ customer base. They have fallen short of central bank targets to bring more people — especially women — into the financial system.

Women had significantly less financial access relative to men at end-2020. According to EFInA, a UK-backed development organisation that seeks to bolster inclusive finance in Nigeria, 40% of women were excluded compared with 32% for men.

But when it comes to the top of the pecking order, change is afoot. This year, three women have become CEOs or MDs: Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe for Fidelity Bank, Yemisi Edun for First City Monument Bank and Miriam Olusanya for Guarantee Trust Bank, the banking unit of the country’s biggest lender.

Repay obligations

Banks are giving more attention to women by harnessing their strengths. 

“There is the perception that women will always repay their obligations so I guess this has somewhat helped in the development of women-based products,” said Onyeali-Ikpe, who assumed her role as Fidelity Bank’s first female CEO in January.

As the former executive director in charge of the lender’s Lagos and South-West region operations, she turned the business around from a loss to generate almost 28% of the bank’s profit. 

That gave her an edge during the selection, she said. Now she aims to expand the 33-year-old institution to one of the top five biggest banks by deposits by 2025.

“It feels good to see the diligence of these women pay off,” said Mosope Arubayi, a female economist at IC Asset Managers. “The recent increasing number is just a case of opportunity meeting preparedness by the female bankers.”

The economy is still dominated by men as women tend to use more informal financial services, according to EFInA. Women are also prevented from doing some jobs and are more likely than men to end up running roadside stalls rather than go to the university.

In 2013 the central bank prodded lenders to appoint more female directors for gender diversity. Since then, the banks have been “deliberately bridging the gap between the male and female employee count and creating policies that uplift and protect women”, said Somefun.

Across banks, there are now dedicated desks, loan products targeted at women and extended welfare packages for female workers.

“There is so much more ahead for women, not just in Nigeria, but Africa,” Somefun said. “I believe that this is not a blip or the banks latching onto some trend that will wane over time.”

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Standard Bank launches advice series for entrepreneurs

SPONSORED | The ‘Bank On Us’ series aims to support SA entrepreneurs
Companies
16 hours ago

Credit Suisse chair Antonio Horta-Osorio says big investors back overhaul

Scandal-hit bank will also overhaul pay system for executives to reduce risk
Companies
14 hours ago

‘Crypto Kweens’ aims to give female artists, entrepreneurs a solid chance in crypto world

Black women, who historically have been shut out of many investment verticals, make up just 4% of crypto investors
World
1 hour ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Nigerian banks surge ahead of African and ...
News
2.
Chinese partner of VW and GM SAIC in deal to buy ...
News
3.
Pfizer’s Covid-19 pill boosts shares from casinos ...
News
4.
Oxford scientists find gene that doubles risk of ...
News
5.
Test results open door to new chapter for oral ...
News

Related Articles

Private equity says it’s getting women on board

Companies

BRUCE WHITFIELD: Why we need more women CEOs

Opinion

Kumba Iron Ore names Mpumi Zikalala as its new CEO

Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.