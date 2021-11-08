News

China largest crypto exchange Huobi moves to Gibraltar

Company is moving its spot-trading operation to Gibraltar as it takes steps to leave China, where authorities are cracking down on the industry

08 November 2021 - 18:34 Joanna Ossinger
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Huobi Group, a cryptocurrency-technology company founded in 2013, is moving its spot-trading operation to Gibraltar as it takes steps to leave China, where authorities are cracking down on the industry.

Huobi’s spot-trading business has received approval from the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission to start migrating its operations to affiliate Huobi Technology (Gibraltar), according to a statement from the company on Monday. That will allow Huobi Group to offer spot-trading services through Huobi Gibraltar, a centralised digital-asset exchange regulated by the GFSC.

“The global cryptocurrency industry is moving towards compliant growth and we recognise the need to align our business with this trend,” Huobi Group co-founder Du Jun said in the statement.

Huobi founders and backers voted unanimously at a shareholder meeting on September 24 that the crypto exchange, China’s largest, should leave its home market after years of growing government scrutiny. Later that day, Chinese regulators declared that all crypto transactions and services were banned in the country. 

Gibraltar, a British enclave near the tip of the Iberian Peninsula, has cultivated a role as a crypto haven in recent years, with numerous firms attracted to what’s seen as a relatively friendly regulatory environment. 

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

‘Crypto Kweens’ aims to give female artists, entrepreneurs a solid chance in crypto world

Black women, who historically have been shut out of many investment verticals, make up just 4% of crypto investors
World
8 hours ago

Luno parent firm DCG raises $700m from syndicate of investors

Digital Currency Group closes secondary funding round from syndicate including SoftBank fund and Alphabet’s Capital G
Companies
6 days ago

GIULIETTA TALEVI: Behind bitcoin’s ‘coming of age’

The cryptocurrency’s recent march means that its gains now dwarf those of the general market – the JSE, up 12.6% year to date, or the US’s S&P 500, ...
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Bitcoin tops $66,000 for the first time in ‘validation rally’

Notoriously volatile cryptocurrency climbs to a record a day after the debut of bitcoin-linked futures-based EFT
Markets
2 weeks ago
