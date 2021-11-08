News

Another week of load-shedding lies ahead

Eskom is blaming this week’s outages on generation capacity shortages and a decrease in Zambia’s power generation

08 November 2021 - 13:19 Renee Bonorchis
The streets of Yeoville in Johannesburg are shown in darkness after Eskom implemented loads-shedding. File photo: THULANI MBELE
Eskom announced a third consecutive week of load-shedding on Monday due to generation capacity shortages and after Zambia’s power generation decreased on the weekend, affecting the Southern African Power Pool.

Eskom will now ramp up load-shedding to stage 4 from 1pm on Monday until 5am on Friday, cutting 4,000MW instead of the originally planned 2,000MW, the utility said in a statement released via Twitter.

Eskom has enforced countrywide power cuts for nine out of the 11 months of this year.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Eskom falling short of cash for maintenance

COO Jan Oberholzer says Eskom needs R11bn a year for maintenance, but only R6bn is available
National
4 days ago

Eskom’s choice of Deloitte as auditor is likely to raise eyebrows

Deloitte Consulting was a different entity to auditing unit, says utility of five-year contract
Companies
3 days ago

Government ignoring damage coal is doing to people’s health

Report spelling out effects of pollution is being kept from the public
National
3 days ago

André de Ruyter says climate finance deal is important first step

The deal enables SA to meet its new and ambitious nationally determined contribution targets, De Ruyter says
National
5 days ago
