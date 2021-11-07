Why global food prices are soaring

Global food costs jumped last month, extending a march towards a record and piling more inflationary pressure on consumers and governments.

A UN index tracking staples from wheat to vegetable oils climbed 3% to a fresh decade high in October, threatening even higher grocery bills for households that have already been strained by the pandemic.

That could also add to central banks’ inflation worries and risks worsening global hunger, which is already at a multiyear high.

Bad weather hit harvests around the world this year, freight costs soared and labour shortages have roiled the food supply chain from farms to supermarkets.

An energy crisis has also been a headache, causing a knock-on risk of bigger fertiliser bills for farmers.

“The issue with the inputs and fertilisers and its implications for next year’s crop is a concern,” said Abdolreza Abbassian, a senior economist at the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

“By now, the market has factored in most of the supply and demand issues. But the market has by no means factored in next year’s prospects in production.”

Some regions are likely to continue to face food-security challenges. On Thursday, the UN raised its outlook for global wheat trade to a record as purchases climb in Middle Eastern nations from Iran to Afghanistan.