US to Opec+: ‘This isn’t the end’ of effort to ease oil prices

The US warned this week that Opec+ is at risk of impairing the world’s economic recovery by failing to put more oil into the global market, signalling that its efforts to ease high crude prices aren’t over.

Hours after Saudi Arabia and its allies in Opec+ — the 14 members of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries plus 10 non-members, including Russia — approved a 400,000 barrel-a-day output hike for December, the White House reiterated that it will consider “the full range of tools” to protect the economy.

Other major consumers also say the Opec+ decision, at a meeting of the cartel this week, is not enough to sustain the post-Covid economic recovery, with the US asking for as much as double that amount.

“They have the capacity and the power now to act and make sure this critical moment of global recovery is not impaired,” White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said.

The US operates in “a competitive free market system”, she said, and Opec+ “is what impacts global oil prices, which is what has an effect on gas [petrol] prices at home”.