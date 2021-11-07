News

Jeff Bezos rakes in $1.3bn from another Amazon shares sale

07 November 2021 - 21:41 Scott Carpenter
Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon.com. Picture: ROBERT PERRY/BLOOMBERG
Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon.com. Picture: ROBERT PERRY/BLOOMBERG

Jeff Bezos sold Amazon.com stock worth $1.3bn on Friday, adding to sales of about $2bn earlier last week.

The world’s second-richest person sold a total of 391,550 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The latest sale brings the value of Amazon.com stock he has sold in 2021 to $9.9bn. 

Bezos, who is worth $202.4bn, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires index, has funded his private rocket company Blue Origin, and more recently his philanthropy, using part of his Amazon fortune. He owns about 10% of the online retailing giant.

The earlier round of sales last week came after he had pledged the same amount — $2bn — for efforts by his Bezos Earth Fund to restore nature and transform food systems. He created it in 2020 and said it would begin with $10bn in funding. 

The Amazon founder stepped down as CEO on July 5, handing the reins to Andy Jassy, former head of Amazon’s cloud computing business. 

Bezos’s wealth has only grown since stepping down, rising from about $180bn at the time as Amazon’s stock continues to increase.

Bloomberg News. For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com.

Jeff Bezos misled Congress about how Amazon used client data, US legislators say

Amazon representatives, including Bezos, have told Congress they have a policy against using individual seller data to compete against those sellers ...
World
2 weeks ago

Amazon machines rule as workers buckle at flagship fulfilment centre

Competitors strive to imitate its automation operations, but critics bemoan working conditions
Companies
1 month ago

Amazon offers $3,000 signing bonus as it targets hires amid labour shortage

The e-commerce giant also boosts pay rate  and education perks to help recruit 125,000 workers
Companies
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Opec+ ‘unlikely to budge on output’
News
2.
China’s exports surge 27% in dollar value in ...
News
3.
Jeff Bezos rakes in $1.3bn from another Amazon ...
News
4.
Warren Buffett spends more on Berkshire buybacks ...
News
5.
US to Opec+: ‘This isn’t the end’ of effort to ...
News

Related Articles

Elon Musk will donate $6bn if UN can offer a plan to end hunger

World

Tesla joins $1-trillion club as EVs go mainstream

Companies / Industrials

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: US pushback part of global efforts to cut big tech down to ...

Opinion / Columnists

Bezos offers Nasa $2bn incentive for lunar spacecraft contract

World / Americas

Blue Origin space flight to take 18-year-old student with Jeff Bezos

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.