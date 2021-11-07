Jeff Bezos rakes in $1.3bn from another Amazon shares sale

Jeff Bezos sold Amazon.com stock worth $1.3bn on Friday, adding to sales of about $2bn earlier last week.

The world’s second-richest person sold a total of 391,550 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The latest sale brings the value of Amazon.com stock he has sold in 2021 to $9.9bn.

Bezos, who is worth $202.4bn, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires index, has funded his private rocket company Blue Origin, and more recently his philanthropy, using part of his Amazon fortune. He owns about 10% of the online retailing giant.

The earlier round of sales last week came after he had pledged the same amount — $2bn — for efforts by his Bezos Earth Fund to restore nature and transform food systems. He created it in 2020 and said it would begin with $10bn in funding.

The Amazon founder stepped down as CEO on July 5, handing the reins to Andy Jassy, former head of Amazon’s cloud computing business.

Bezos’s wealth has only grown since stepping down, rising from about $180bn at the time as Amazon’s stock continues to increase.

Bloomberg News. For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com.