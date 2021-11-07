Bank of England’s Bailey says it's not his job to steer markets on interest rates

Bank of England (BOE) governor Andrew Bailey says it isn't his job to guide financial markets on interest rates, hitting back against criticism that he misled investors in the weeks leading to Thursday’s policy decision.

Speaking after officials defied market expectations by keeping borrowing costs unchanged on Thursday, Bailey told Bloomberg TV that his remarks on the need to curb inflation before the meeting were “conditional”.

“I don’t think it’s our job to steer markets day by day and week by week,” he said.

The comments will do little to ease criticism that Bailey’s decision not to push back against aggressive bets of tightening would undermine the central bank’s credibility.

Traders had expected the BOE to raise borrowing costs from 0.1% to 0.25% on Thursday. Some of the UK's commercial banks pulled their cheapest mortgage deals before the decision, hitting households directly.