Bank of England surprises with decision to keep rates on hold

The monetary policy committee (MPC) also voted 6-3 to maintain its bond-buying target. It updated forecasts for the economy, and now sees inflation peaking at 5% in April 2022, which would be the highest since 2011. Most officials judged that to be temporary, and the BoE emphasised that there’s was little monetary policy could do to prevent the spike.

Officials indicated increasing concerns about the outlook for growth, noting signs that consumption is weakening because of supply-side bottlenecks and a surge in the cost of oil, natural gas and electricity.

The committee noted that those issues were holding back the economy, which will linger below its pre-coronavirus level until the first three months of next year, a quarter later than previously expected. The forecast for 2022 growth was cut to 5% from 6%. That cut came despite a small fiscal boost after Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak lifted spending in his annual budget last week.

Inflation above target

Just two officials, Dave Ramsden and Michael Saunders, voted for an immediate move, saying that inflation is likely to remain above target for the next few years unless rates rise.

Those two, along with Catherine Mann, also voted to reduce the BoE’s target for government bond purchases by £20bn to £855bn. Those purchases are due to finish by the end of the year.

The majority saw merit in waiting, saying there was a cost to acting immediately. The current stance of monetary policy allows more space to tighten than loosen, they said.

Expectations about the decision for this meeting shifted rapidly in the past few weeks. after comments from Bailey highlighting the hawkish case.

That left traders before the meeting pricing in a boost in the benchmark rate to 1.25% by the end of next year. That suggested a rate rise once a quarter, which, coupled with the impact on the BoE’s bond holdings, would imply the fastest tightening cycle in at least two decades.

The BoE’s forecasts are conditioned on an older market curve showing rates hitting 1% by the end of 2022. That showed inflation dropping below target by the end of the forecast period, a sign that officials think that forward curve for rates in financial markets is too aggressive.

Policymakers also cautioned that if energy prices move in line with a downward sloping futures curve, inflation may drop even further below target.

Even without a hike on Thursday, the prospect of a move in coming months leaves the BoE far further down the road to tightening than its major peers.

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday said he won’t entertain interest rate increases until the labour market heals further, even as the federal open market committee announced it would start slowing its monthly asset purchases.

Earlier, European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde had indicated she thought the conditions for a rate hike by her institution are unlikely to be met in 2022.

