Mark Carney-led alliance unveils $130-trillion to combat climate change

Banks and asset managers representing 40% of the world’s financial assets have now pledged to meet the goals set out in the Paris climate agreement, as an alliance championed by former central banker Mark Carney swells under the gaze of a world increasingly alarmed by planetary warming.

More than 450 firms representing $130-trillion of assets now belong to the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, almost double the roughly $70-trillion when GFANZ was launched in April, according to a progress report published by the coalition on Wednesday. Signatories must commit to use science-based guidelines to reach net zero carbon emissions by mid-century, and to provide 2030 interim goals.

GFANZ was created in April. Convened by the UN, the alliance comprises six groups spanning all corners of the financial industry. On Wednesday, the group announced that Michael Bloomberg, the owner and founder of Bloomberg News parent Bloomberg LP, would co-chair GFANZ together with Carney.

In a joint op-ed on Wednesday, the two underscored the need for private-sector contributions if the world is to successfully fight climate change.

“Ramping up adoption of clean energy and other sustainable infrastructure fast enough to avoid the worst impacts of climate change will require trillions of dollars in new investment — likely in the ballpark of $100-trillion,” the GFANZ co-chairs wrote. “Most of that will have to come from the private sector, especially after the enormous toll that the pandemic has taken on governmental budgets.”

For Carney, the announcement marks a milestone moment after he managed to get some of the world’s biggest financial firms to sign up at the eleventh hour. UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak called the commitments “historic” in a separate statement. He also used the opportunity to announce plans to make Britain, which is hosting the COP26 climate summit, “the world’s first net zero aligned financial centre”.