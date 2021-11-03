News

Ikea warns of price hikes amid supply-chain challenges

CFO Martin van Dam says 2021 will be more challenging amid inflation in raw material prices and supply-chain crisis

03 November 2021 - 17:16 Thomas Mulier
People shop at the warehouse section of an Ikea store on the outskirts of Stockholm, Sweden, September 9 2021. Picture: REUTERS/ANNA RINGSTROM
People shop at the warehouse section of an Ikea store on the outskirts of Stockholm, Sweden, September 9 2021. Picture: REUTERS/ANNA RINGSTROM

Swedish home-furnishings giant Ikea forecast a more difficult year after reporting lower profit due to logistics logjams and store closures.

Inter Ikea, the worldwide franchiser for the brand, said on Wednesday that net income fell 17% to €1.43bn in the 12 months through August. 

CFO Martin van Dam said 2021 will be more challenging amid inflation in raw material prices and supply-chain challenges. The biggest problem is that Ikea’s growth is being crimped because the company can’t meet demand, van Dam said.

“Supply-chain disruption creates by its definition a disappointed consumer,” the CFO said in an interview. The company forecasts sales will increase this year, though at a slower rate than in the past.

Inter Ikea had €250m of additional costs to deal with labour and transport shortages in 2020, and the company expects that number to increase in fiscal 2022. 

Inter Ikea already gave a bleak outlook for the retail industry in October, saying it expects shortages from the supply-chain crisis to remain an issue until the middle of 2022. Franchisees are increasingly testing smaller formats to add click-and-collect sites as consumers order more online, Van Dam said.

Shortages of transport containers and blocked-up ports have snarled logistics for retailers around the world. The turmoil has led to warnings about slower sales growth and higher costs at companies from Hennes & Mauritz to UK online retailer Asos. To cope with the situation, Ikea has been prioritising and focusing its offerings on the most popular products. 

Inter Ikea’s franchisees had record sales of €41.9bn in the past fiscal year. DIY makers have benefited as consumers working from home renovated their houses.

After keeping prices stable in 2020, the company said it will partially absorb cost increases in fiscal year 2022, passing on a portion of the inflation to Ikea customers.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

