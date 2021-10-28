I imagined Earth’s future, and now COP26 honchos are curious

In November, if all goes well, I will take part in the most important climate talks in six years as a speaker in some associated activities — in fact, as a science fiction writer. Probably I’m not the only person who finds this a little bizarre. It’s happening because actual delegates to the high-stakes deliberations over warming temperatures will have read my novel The Ministry for the Future, which depicts high-stakes deliberations over warming temperatures.

If the biggest UN climate meetings are, as someone once described them to me, a combination of diplomacy, trade show and circus, then presumably I’ll be part of the circus at COP26. Like one of the clowns, which sounds about right. The court jester often says things people need to hear, from angles no-one else would think of. Those in power listen for amusement and crazy insight.

This is one way of describing the role science fiction performs in our culture. It hearkens back to the ancient prophets, famously disregarded in their own country but listened to for a simple reason: they speak from the future. We’re always interested in the future. It’s a distinctively human trait. We can’t help thinking about the future, and often we try to shape it. This is a felt need in every person’s mental life. So a messenger from the future, even if manifestly impossible, is given a hearing. People listen, then look again at what they’re doing. They think things over, with that message from the future as part of their reconsideration.

Changes in behaviour sometimes happen. Not always.