Lycra teams up with Swiss firm on sustainable nylon substitute

The Lycra Company is partnering with a Swiss textile company that discovered a way to create a cellulose-based fibre that can replace less sustainable synthetic fabrics like polyester and nylon.

The yarn, dubbed AeoniQ, is made out of cellulose biopolymer, which can be sourced from a range of natural materials like algae, bacteria or coffee grounds, according to Carlo Centonze, CEO of HeiQ Materials AG. Those resources don’t require fossil fuels and use just a fraction of water.

“It’s a double win: you can substitute polyester and nylon and have a climate-positive effect,” Centonze said.

The new material can be recycled repeatedly — an issue in the current clothing market, where less than 1% of clothes are recycled and the rest take up space in landfills. The main challenge for HeiQ will be reaching the size and scale needed to truly compete with synthetic rivals, which make up more than 60% of the global annual textile output of more than 100-million tonnes.

HeiQ is starting out small. In March, HeiQ said it will have an annual 100-tonne capacity and it plans to license its technology to several factories around the world. Later it aims to build a $300m site that can make 30,000 tonnes a year, with full capacity expected in 2024.

“We’ll still be a very, very small fish in the ocean,” Centonze said, adding the company will be looking for as many partners as possible.

The textile industry is one of the world’s most polluting sectors, contributing to 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions. The production of one single T-shirt requires 2,700l of water, which represents enough drinking water for one person for more than two years, according to a report by the European parliament. Other issues linked to textiles include microfibres that are released through washing synthetics.

Lycra’s agreement gives it exclusivity for AeoniQ yarn that can be used in stretchable fabrics. HeiQ makes additives that are added to fabrics that repel water or fight odours and microbes.

