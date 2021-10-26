News

China vows to help Taliban rebuild Afghanistan

Chinese foreign minister international community should work with new government

26 October 2021 - 12:31 Agency Staff
A member of the Taliban Intelligence Special Forces holds a gun in Kabul, Afghanistan, on September 5 2021. Picture: WANA NEWS AGENCY via REUTERS
A member of the Taliban Intelligence Special Forces holds a gun in Kabul, Afghanistan, on September 5 2021. Picture: WANA NEWS AGENCY via REUTERS

China pledged to help the Taliban “rebuild the country” while reiterating calls for the US to lift sanctions against the new leaders of Afghanistan as the economy worsens. 

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi made the remarks to a Taliban delegation in Doha, Qatar on Monday, during the first high-level meeting between Beijing and the Taliban since it formed an interim government in September.

Wang said the international community should work with the Taliban “in a rational and pragmatic manner”, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.  China “supports the efforts to restore stability and rebuild the country,” Xinhua reported, citing Wang. 

The senior Chinese diplomat emphasised that the Taliban should “demonstrate openness and tolerance”, unite all ethnic groups and protect the rights of women and children, Xinhua said.

Wang also said he believed the Taliban government would take effective measures to crack down on the East Turkestan Islamic Movement and other terrorist organizations that pose risks to China’s national security.

China has largely welcomed the Taliban’s return to rule, and has repeatedly expressed willingness to work with the new regime. A stable Afghanistan could open up opportunities to develop the country’s substantial mineral resources and give a boost to Beijing’s Belt and Road infrastructure initiative. China is also counting on the Taliban to rein in radical Islamic terrorists that threaten Chinese interests both at home and abroad.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, acting deputy prime minister of the Taliban government, said the group aimed to strengthen cooperation with Beijing in various fields, and said that it would never allow anyone or any force to use the Afghan territory to harm China.

China’s failure to offer specifics on humanitarian aide suggests that “they are still not really committing,” said Raffaello Pantucci, senior associate fellow at Britain’s Royal United Services Institute.

“Beijing is mostly focused on ensuring that there is a functional government in Kabul,” he said. “They worry that the economic crisis, humanitarian crisis and potentially escalating security crisis could tip into a mess which they are going to be stuck with.”

Wang is on a two-day visit to Qatar ahead of a trip to Europe, where he will visit Italy, Albania, Serbia and Greece. 

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Russia presses Taliban for inclusive government at talks in Moscow

Regional leaders from Pakistan, China, Iran and India attend talks, but US stays away
World
5 days ago

As women flee Afghanistan, brain drain hits economy

Exodus of professional women predicted to set the country back decades
World
1 week ago

Blast at mosque in Kandahar kills at least 15, injures dozens

A blast at a Shi'ite mosque in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar killled at least 15 people and wounded 31, though the total is expected to rise
World
1 week ago

World leaders at odds over treatment of Taliban

Top economies pledge only to channel aid through the UN as a humanitarian crisis looms
World
1 week ago

UN chief alarmed by Taliban’s broken promises to women and girls

UN secretary-general António Guterres calls for urgent international funding independent of diplomatic decisions to avert humanitarian crisis
World
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Lycra teams up with Swiss firm on sustainable ...
News
2.
Russia considers plan for wealth fund to meet ...
News
3.
China vows to help Taliban rebuild Afghanistan
News
4.
Crown Resorts given two years to get its house in ...
News
5.
Uber to offer 15-minute groceries in France with ...
News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.