International firms in Russia fear more asset grabs by the government
‘Before, foreigners could exit, but they needed to be paid. Now Russia’s done away with formalities and decided to take assets for free’
He’s 32, the “dear nephew” of feared Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, a onetime mayor of Grozny, the Chechen capital, and a regional agricultural minister. Now, Yakub Zakriev is moving into a new role as the head of yoghurt maker Danone’s Russia subsidiary.
Installed by the Russian government after President Vladimir Putin’s move on July 16 to seize the assets of the French dairy group, Zakriev has already been to the headquarters in Moscow to meet the staff working there and inspect his new assets, said a source familiar with the meeting at Danone’s former Russia unit who didn’t want to be identified because of the sensitivity of the situation...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.