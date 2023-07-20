Regulator clears UK grocers of profiteering from high food prices
Competition and Markets Authority says costs have not been passed on in full to consumers
20 July 2023 - 15:37
Britain’s antitrust regulator has cleared the country’s biggest supermarkets of profiteering from high food costs, but said retailers are not doing enough to allow customers to compare product prices.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said operating profits in the grocery sector fell 41.5% in 2022, while average operating margins narrowed from 3.2% to 1.8% as retailers’ costs rose faster than revenues. This indicated that costs have not been passed on in full to consumers, the body said on Thursday. ..
