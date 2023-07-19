Iconic MG brand of 1960s Cool Britannia is thriving again — under Chinese ownership
MG sells 115,000 cars in Europe in first half of 2023, more than double the previous first half’s total
20 July 2023 - 16:27
In the 1960s, roadsters from Britain’s MG offered drivers worldwide an easy way to own a piece of Cool Britannia. Elvis was so enamoured of the MGA 1600 ragtop he piloted in the film “Blue Hawaii” that he got one of his own.
James Dean had a low-slung MG-TD before he upgraded to a more powerful Porsche. And in 1969, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip gave then-Prince Charles a blue MGC GT hardtop for his 21st birthday. ..
