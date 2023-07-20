Adidas and hip-hop artist Ye trade accusations over deal that went wrong
20 July 2023 - 16:31
Beneath the very public collapse of Adidas’s multibillion-dollar sneaker deal with Ye is a private legal battle over a $100m-a-year marketing fund.
The fund, from which Adidas claims the rapper diverted $75m, has come to the fore as the two sides trade accusations behind closed doors over the partnership that imploded last year, sending the German apparel maker reeling...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now