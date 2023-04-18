The Times reports that a Chinese man who has organised fund-raising events for the Conservative Party is linked with such a station in Croydon
UK’s Confederation of Business Industry stretches belatedly to repair the damage
Americans are using BNPL to pay for almost everything, but risk cycle of debt
Faith Smith was already stretching her $500 monthly grocery budget as far as it could go. Then her phone lit up with an imperfect solution.
She got a notification that Target would allow her to use “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) apps, which let consumers pay for goods in chunks over the course of several weeks or months. Smith was all too familiar with the BNPL process: the administrative assistant was already using it to buy clothes and school supplies for her young daughter. “I can’t just buy groceries out of pocket like I used to,” says Smith, who maxes out her credit on BNPL providers such as Afterpay, Klarna and PayPal. “It helps for a week or two, but then you’re stuck with a grocery bill for a couple months.”..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
More Americans use buy now, pay later apps to make ends meet
With inflation squeezing budgets, more consumers are turning to instant credit apps
Faith Smith was already stretching her $500 monthly grocery budget as far as it could go. Then her phone lit up with an imperfect solution.
She got a notification that Target would allow her to use “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) apps, which let consumers pay for goods in chunks over the course of several weeks or months. Smith was all too familiar with the BNPL process: the administrative assistant was already using it to buy clothes and school supplies for her young daughter. “I can’t just buy groceries out of pocket like I used to,” says Smith, who maxes out her credit on BNPL providers such as Afterpay, Klarna and PayPal. “It helps for a week or two, but then you’re stuck with a grocery bill for a couple months.”..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.