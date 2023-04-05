While Kiwi policymakers surprise with a bigger-than-expected increase, the Aussies pause their hiking cycle
With a referendum to ban hired e-scooters succeeding, the city may have to strike a balance between ideology and and reality to achieve its ‘smart’ goals
The company is laying the foundation to make phones elsewhere, from the screws on up.
In late March, when Tim Cook made his first public appearance in China since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, Apple’s CEO approached it with all the delicacy of a high-stakes diplomatic visit.
Cook took colleagues to an Apple retail store in Beijing and met high-ranking government officials privately to discuss the company’s operations...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Apple eyes other Asian countries to lessen reliance on China
Diversification became urgent during trade tensions under Trump and intensified during the pandemic
In late March, when Tim Cook made his first public appearance in China since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, Apple’s CEO approached it with all the delicacy of a high-stakes diplomatic visit.
Cook took colleagues to an Apple retail store in Beijing and met high-ranking government officials privately to discuss the company’s operations...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.