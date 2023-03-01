Bola Tinubu’s critics are sceptical of his ability to lead the country
After three years of limping through the pandemic, the Chinese gambling hub of Macau is coming back to life.
Over the Lunar New Year holiday in January, the former Portuguese colony’s cobblestone streets teemed with visitors, restaurants filled with diners feasting on specialities such as poached codfish and pastel de nata. The dozens of casinos were packed...
Macau’s gambling dependence upsets Beijing
China is demanding that Macau ditch blackjack and baccarat for tamer, Las Vegas-style format
