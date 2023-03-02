Businessweek

EU aims to get to grips with AI and the metaverse

Antitrust chief says plans are needed as legislative processes will always be slower than market developments

02 March 2023 - 16:20 Stephanie Bodoni

Margrethe Vestager, the EU antitrust chief, has warned that her team already has the metaverse and artificial intelligence (AI) in its crosshairs in a bid to head off potential competition abuses.

Officials have started to look into how language AI models such as ChatGPT are changing the equation, and “what healthy competition would look like in the metaverse”, European Commission executive vice-president Margrethe Vestager said at a Keystone conference in Brussels on Thursday. ..

