Maker of medical products received boost from US demand for infant nutrition
Input cost inflation force manufacturers to book large inventory writedowns
Antitrust chief says plans are needed as legislative processes will always be slower than market developments
Margrethe Vestager, the EU antitrust chief, has warned that her team already has the metaverse and artificial intelligence (AI) in its crosshairs in a bid to head off potential competition abuses.
Officials have started to look into how language AI models such as ChatGPT are changing the equation, and “what healthy competition would look like in the metaverse”, European Commission executive vice-president Margrethe Vestager said at a Keystone conference in Brussels on Thursday. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
EU aims to get to grips with AI and the metaverse
Antitrust chief says plans are needed as legislative processes will always be slower than market developments
Margrethe Vestager, the EU antitrust chief, has warned that her team already has the metaverse and artificial intelligence (AI) in its crosshairs in a bid to head off potential competition abuses.
Officials have started to look into how language AI models such as ChatGPT are changing the equation, and “what healthy competition would look like in the metaverse”, European Commission executive vice-president Margrethe Vestager said at a Keystone conference in Brussels on Thursday. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.