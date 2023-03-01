The financial assistance is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plan to turn the nation into a manufacturing powerhouse
Input cost inflation force manufacturers to book large inventory writedowns
New regulations by the government in Beijing threaten a return to the boom of the past decade
A US court has dismissed most claims of a Russian billionaire who accused auction house Sotheby’s of helping to defraud him in the purchase of a world-class art collection featuring works by Pablo Picasso, Auguste Rodin and Henri Matisse.
But Sotheby’s isn’t off the hook yet. On Wednesday, US district judge Jesse Furman allowed two companies controlled by Dmitry Rybolovlev to pursue claims in a lawsuit alleging that Sotheby’s helped Swiss art broker Yves Bouvier overcharge Rybolovlev for several artworks, including Salvator Mundi, which is credited to Leonardo da Vinci...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Court dismisses Russian billionaire’s fraud claims against Sotheby’s
Case involves purchase of a world-class art collection featuring works by Picasso, Rodin and Matisse
A US court has dismissed most claims of a Russian billionaire who accused auction house Sotheby’s of helping to defraud him in the purchase of a world-class art collection featuring works by Pablo Picasso, Auguste Rodin and Henri Matisse.
But Sotheby’s isn’t off the hook yet. On Wednesday, US district judge Jesse Furman allowed two companies controlled by Dmitry Rybolovlev to pursue claims in a lawsuit alleging that Sotheby’s helped Swiss art broker Yves Bouvier overcharge Rybolovlev for several artworks, including Salvator Mundi, which is credited to Leonardo da Vinci...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.