Can a business school bring new life — along with economic security — to a war-torn country?
How do you rebuild a country ravaged by war? Nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) have grappled with the question for decades, as has the World Bank and numerous graduate programmes focused on global politics. War often renders governments dysfunctional and weak — incapable of effecting change. In the wake of bombing and combat, private businesses are frequently more nimble and better able to muster the vision it takes to, say, keep coffee shops running in Kyiv.
So, is business school the right place to teach students how to foster peace and stability? Adrien Nussenbaum, co-founder of Mirakl, an online marketplace popular in France, believes it is. In 2022, Nussenbaum gave $1.05m to his alma mater, the French business school HEC in Paris, to launch HEC Imagine Fellows, a two-year scholarship programme that will see students from war-torn countries pursuing a master’s in management...
Creating leaders from conflict zones to prevent future war
