How a lobstermen’s union could offer a way to organise gig workers

The union offers a possible model for workers wanting to push back against large companies that take most of the profits
Lobstering is an inherently individualistic pursuit. Most boats are crewed by just two or three people, and some captains go it alone.
They leave harbour before dawn, spend the day pulling up traps from the seafloor to gather their catch, and then motor back to the dock to sell the creatures for the best price they can get. It’s hard work that draws rugged, self-reliant people — in other words, not your typical union members.
That’s what makes Local 207 — the only lobstering union in the US — so unusual.
The decade-old group in Maine represents about 200 lobstermen (as men and most women in the business call themselves). The union members own three 18-wheel trucks, a pair of smaller vehicles for hauling the produce from wharves, and a so-called tank room, a warehouse packed with tubs of refrigerated ocean water in which the crustaceans spend a final few days in something resembling their home environment before reaching their ultimate fate: a quick plunge into a vat of boiling water.
“We work for the fisherman,” says Jason Rizzitano, manager of the tank room, near Bar Harbour.
The lobster union offers a potential model for gig economy workers seeking to push back against large companies that siphon off the bulk of profits in many trades, says Rebecca Lurie, a professor of labour studies at the City University of New York.
By working together, such groups have organised Uber drivers, home healthcare workers, and cable-internet technicians. Moreover, they can get a big boost from organised labour, which “offers unparalleled support, as well as an air of legitimacy,” she says.
The union — more often referred to as “Lobster 207” — got its start after a crash in prices 10 years ago. Though lobster fishing happens year-round, the real season begins in June when the animals shed their hard shells and begin to grow new ones.
But in 2012, these “shedders” — prized because they are easier to crack and eat — arrived in May. As the boats started bringing in their catch, few processors had even opened. With lobster piling up on docks, prices fell by more than half, to just $1.80 a pound, devastating any potential profits.
Some lobstermen suggested they could boost prices by not pulling their traps for a while, but the state of Maine threatened a lawsuit: antitrust regulations bar lobstermen from any collusion such as the proposed work stoppage.
David Sullivan, an organiser at the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, began talking to people on lobster boats about a union — no small feat in a state with a scant tradition of organised labour and where potential members are spread out along a coastline that is longer than California’s. “Fishermen are a fiercely independent group,” Sullivan says.
He held dozens of meetings in communities up and down the coast, emphasising the legal support the Machinists could offer, the political representation it brought, and a programme that pays children’s tuition at a pair of local colleges. About 100 people working on lobster boats signed on to the idea even though the union would not be able to collectively bargain, and Lobster 207 was born.
It soon became clear that just having a union was not enough to guarantee fatter profits: Because the lobstermen could not work together to set prices, they had little leverage at the dock as private tank rooms typically sell to megabuyers such as Thai Union, Garbo Lobster, and East Coast Seafood.
So Lobster 207, guided by the Machinists, decided its members needed to become buyers of their own product, with a tank room to store it. The union formed a marketing co-operative that would purchase the catch from the wharves and sell to customers, giving lobstermen greater bargaining power. Last year, the co-operative turned a profit for the first time and paid out a dividend.
“When the lobster comes in, we get to decide what to do with it,” says Curtis Alley, a Lobster 207 union member and tank room worker.
Co-operatives are common in Maine fishing, and many own wharves, allowing fishermen to pool purchases of bait and fuel to get better prices. But Lobster 207 says the backing of the Machinists has given it a stronger political voice in the state, helping ease regulations that raise their costs and fighting encroachment from offshore wind farms that disturb fishing grounds.
When local banks balked at lending to the co-operative, the Machinists helped arrange financing with a bank in Kansas. The tank room and trucks for hauling the produce helped the union get better prices and allowed the co-operative to set up a website to sell directly to customers, which last year booked $8m in sales.
Virginia Olsen, a Lobster 207 member and fifth-generation lobsterman, says the union has not made anyone rich, but it has given fishing communities a sense of stability. “No-one is buying a second home,” she says. “But it does mean you can dress up and go to Applebee’s.”
How a lobstermen’s union could offer a way to organise gig workers
Bloomberg
